Tight or Loose: Cultural Variation and Crisis Response





Dr. Michele Gelfand, professor of organizational behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, discusses the attributes of narrow and loose cultures.

Unsplash / Courtesy photo Narrow cultures tend to have strong cultural norms and a pronounced lack of tolerance for deviant behavior. Conversely, cowardly cultures have low cultural norms and a greater tolerance for deviant behavior. Whether tight or loose, crops come with advantages and compromises. For example, the United States has gradually relaxed over the past two centuries. As a result, creativity has increased, while at the same time the social order has diminished. On Thursday, January 13, during a Zoom webinar from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dr. Michelle Gelfand will discuss the implications and impacts of tight or loose crops. The pandemic has exposed the downsides of cultural relaxation. In March 2020, as the coronavirus spread, Gelfand observed that Americans’ decentralized, provocative and do-it-yourself standards could prove dangerous in the months to come. This warning came true as revealed in a study from 57 countries published in The Lancet Planetary Health. Gelfand and his co-authors found that the United States and other cowardly countries had recorded a much higher number of COVID cases and deaths. The United States’ response to the pandemic shows how the benefits of looseness can turn into liabilities in a crisis. The ability to move away from looseness or narrowness is important not only for corporations, but also for organizations that seek both innovation and order. This program will not aim to prove that one culture is better than another, but rather to explain how they differ, to provide concrete examples and how their differences are manifested in public policies and political reactions. , especially with seizures. About the speaker: Dr Michele Gelfand Dr Michele Gelfand is John H. Scully Professor of Intercultural Management and Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is also Professor of Psychology (courtesy), School of Humanities and Sciences at Stanford University. She is the author of Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: How Tight and Loose Cultures Wire the World and co-editor of Values, Political Action, and Change in the Middle East and the Arab Spring, The Handbook of Conflict and Conflict Management and The Handbook. of Negotiation and Culture. She is the founding co-editor of the annual Advances in Culture and Psychology series and the Frontiers of Culture and Psychology series. Participants can register for the webinar for free at vailsymposium.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/tight-or-loose-cultural-variation-and-crisis-response/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos