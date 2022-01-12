Art managers, curators and other workers at New York’s Jewish Museum seek union





Workers at the Jewish Museum in New York take action to organize, becoming the latest in a long line of museum workers to demand collective bargaining. Curators, art managers, educators, development and retail staff, and visitor experience employees have announced their intention to join Local 2110 of the technical, office and professional union of the ‘UAW. Unionization has become a necessity for museum staff, ”Associate Curator Rebecca Shaykin said in a statement. “As museum professionals, they were expected to work long hours for low wages with little assurance of promotional opportunities.” Workers from nine other institutions in New York and New England joined the organization between November 2020 and August 2021, including those at the Guggenheim Museum, the Whitney Museum, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Art in Boston and of Mass MoCA. “Museums depend a lot on our seasonal work,” added Bryan Cook, an art manager at the museum. “They can’t put on exhibitions without us. However, our wages are low and our working conditions are not always safe. We need to hold these great artistic institutions accountable for their treatment of workers like us. Diversity is another point of contention for museum workers, who in June 2020 sent an open letter to director Claudia Gould, calling for a more transparent approach to diversity, equity and inclusion practices. In response to the announcement, a spokesperson for the Jewish Museum wrote in an email to Artnet News that he “is aware that the staff have filed a petition for a union election. The museum places great importance on its staff and will engage with respect in any process that takes place. As new variants of the coronavirus emerge, workers across the museum field are concerned about job security and safe working conditions. But the problems that lead to widespread organizing efforts across the country are long term and manifold. “The austerity and dislocation of the pandemic era has collided with the long-term trend of stagnant conditions; inspiration from the example of recent political protests; and the increasingly rampant rejection of the idea that the spiritual rewards of working in culture justify barely livable wages and benefits, ”art critic Ben Davis recently wrote of the wave of unionization that takes place across the country. To follow Artnet news on Facebook:





