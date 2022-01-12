Bob Saget was both sane and transgressive.

Bob Sagets’ death on Sunday came as a shock in part because of his age, 65, and because he had recently been so publicly concerned about the deaths of other people. * He had mourned the passing of his friend Norm Macdonalds (in September last year) nonstop. , in podcasts and interviews and even in his stand-up. (He started a set in Oregon by inviting the audience to applaud Norm and waited while they gave him a five-minute standing ovation.) He had said in an interview just three days before his death that one of his goals was to keep another, troubled friend, Artie Lange, alive. But his latest communications do not suggest he was particularly worried about himself, and as of this writing, the cause of his death has not been made public. I loved tonight’s show, we read in his latest tweet. Admiring audience. To verify http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.

At the height of the Sagets’ television career, it was rumored that he had a secret side. The more public side was the boyish, gangly dad from the Americas whom the country had loved since his long stays as a host. Funniest Home Videos from the Americas and play Danny Tanner, the sweet and healthy daddy in Full house. It seemed easy enough to read; his face was open and serious, his smile genuine. But that on stage in stand-up, Saget was dirty, I remember hearing, as if it was almost but not quite a scandal. Dark. Its filth is now of course legendary and common knowledge: Sagets Comedy Central’s roast was notoriously steamywith one notable exceptionand he was more or less crowned king of the aristocrats, that competitive exercise of obscene comic one-upmanship disguised as a joke. For a long time, this was the known story of Saget: The man had, if not a double life, at least a double image.

This is the kind of false revelation that leads one to believe that the darker version is the real person and the sitcom’s daddy masks him socially sanctioned. The truth seems more complicated. Penn Jillette, who directed Aristocrats documentary, describes Saget humor more transgressive as the power and security of its real sweetness. And one of the things that comes out clearly in Sagets’ many interviews and podcasts where you could spot the man offstage and off camera, so to speak (here, I’ll admit I don’t know his stand-up ) is how clearly it meant to him to be careful and to be a good friend.

[Read: Norm Macdonald Never Stopped Bullstting]

Much of this emerges from his friendship with Norm Macdonald. A self-proclaimed workaholic, Saget was in addition to touring and working on a special amid several projects including an R-rated version of the ’90s comedy. Dirty work in honor of Macdonald, and a script for Dirty work 2, on which he had finished and obtained the opinion of Macdonald before the latter’s death. On the Sagets podcast in november, Artie Lange, who also appeared in Dirty work, asked: How does it feel for you to go to such lengths to write? now that the project would not move forward. I don’t care, said Saget. All this trouble? I did something and Norm read it and fell in love with it. Saget’s tone is reverent; it’s clear that what mattered to him was working with Norm, connecting with someone he loved and who was difficult to connect with.

Yeah, we were going, said Saget of Dirty work 2. And Norm didn’t think he was going to die, and I didn’t know it.

There is a subtext in there: that Saget was the one reaching out, with mixed success, constantly reaffirming his attention amid the jokes. It’s a dynamic that also shines through in Saget’s conversation with Lange.

Writing a sequel for a guy with leukemia isn’t a smart move, Lange says, niggling Saget.

Well, nobody knew that and he wanted it that way and I think it was also him being a player at heart, Saget answers seriously. So I think it’s been the last few weeks, I think he really thought he was going to beat him and we were about to go, so you were going to get a phone call.

You were going to receive a phone call is I love you in Hollywood talk. This Saget offset responding to Arties’ playful beard with sincere affection reminds me of a moment on Norm Macdonald Live when Saget, bravely trying to stand up to Norm in full trickster mode, alluded to his shared history of pain and that of Norms. At one point, Saget, who has lost two sisters and his parents, suffocates after Norm reads Saget’s dedication to his mother in his book Dirty Daddy: the chronicles of a father who became a dirty actor. You can’t just cry, Norm tells Saget, who tries to joke but says instead: I don’t want to. I did, I started to cry. It’s my mother. But when Saget brings up Norm’s own story of loss, Norm stops, muttering and chuckling a bit before yelling, It’s time to make COMPLAINTS!

In a January 6 interview on the radio show A company time, the hosts ask Saget if Macdonald has not told him about his leukemia. Saget never personally thinks that his friend, whom he qualifies moreover as complex carbohydrate, does not confide in him; he describes it as a matter of dignity, of not wanting to be restricted or pained. I knew something was wrong because I was close enough to him to know it, and I just thought it was other things that were serious, but I didn’t know he had been through so many. things. We had a silent language. We could just be towed into a room and people would do something and look at each other and we didn’t have to say anything.

The podcast conversation between Lange and Saget is remarkable for how much Saget thinks he is talking to a near death friend who is trying to reach him like he did with Norm. I love you, he said to Lange. I love you forever. I always reach out to many, you know that. And you stay silent and I understand, so I have to give you your space. Lange finally takes up the obvious subtext of the discussion: Dirty work becomes like one of those damn movies, I think, he says. Like Fighting spirit, everyone is dead. I say for Dirty work 2, you don’t have Jack Warden, you don’t have Chris Farley, you don’t have Norm Macdonald.

Well, I have you, said Saget to Lange. You better stay alive.