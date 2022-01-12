Queen Elizabeth loses another close friend | Entertainment





Queen Elizabeth was touched by the death of another close friend. Horse racing journalist and trainer Ivor Herbert has died at the age of 96 in the latest tragedy to befall the 95-year-old monarch. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Ivor was a regular visitor to the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland. He was also responsible for the training of the 1957 Cheltenham Gold Cup winning horse and was involved in the writing of the 1966 film “The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery”. News of Ivor’s death was confirmed in The Times newspaper, with an ad saying: “Ivor Herbert passed away peacefully at home on January 5, at the age of 96. “Nick, Kate and Jane’s beloved father and Joe’s grandfather. Private cremation. Details of a memorial service to follow.” This is the third tragedy to befall the Queen in recent weeks, following the deaths of two ladies-in-waiting – Lady Farnham and the Duchess of Grafton – in December. The monarch also lost her 73-year-old husband Prince Philip last April, who died at the age of 99. A royal source said: ‘It hasn’t been a good year for the Queen – she lost her husband, then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham. “They were dear friends who supported the Queen in her official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to many who are dear to you.” The Queen also touched on the theme of mourning in her annual Christmas message, as she acknowledged that some people will be missed by loved ones during the holiday season. The monarch said in her televised address: Of course, for many this time of year will be tinged with sadness – some mourning the loss of loved ones and others missing friends and family members far away. for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or squeeze of the hand. “If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”

