Have guests smashed this Star Wars themed attraction at Hollywood studios?

The Millennium Falcon inside Star Wars: Galaxys Edge, which opened in 2019 at Disneys Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (Disney)

If you were looking for a laugh today, you might just have found it! TikTok user sean_duff posted his recent experience on the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride at Star wars: Edge of the galaxy.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has so far two attractions at both Walt Disney World and Disney’s Disneyland; Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. In his six second video, it shows Hondo Ohnaka on the screen talking to the passengers as they pressed the buttons probably as instructed when the ride suddenly stops working.

While the video description reads, “Yes the ride broke down while we were there. No, we don’t think we were the reason, ”it was still a pretty funny event that happened. But the cause of the breakage is not explained either.

Perhaps this will remain a great Disney mystery.

For those who are not familiar, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is a thrilling race made up of two pilots, two gunners and two engineers. Each position has tasks that they must accomplish during the journey.

We can see for ourselves in the video, it means pushing a button. Throughout the experience you have to navigate your way while defending the spaceship in the hope that your journey is a success.

Depending on how the passengers do their job depends on the outcome. It’s a lot of fun, although it might not be for those who suffer from motion sickness.

If you haven't given this trip a chance yet, do so on your next trip to Star wars: Edge of the galaxy.

