Sources say Kanye West has a plan

Is there a plan? A great plan that will finally be revealed? And when that is revealed, will the person making the reveal be some kind of villain who insists on explaining his genius plot to the captives before, you know, completing the plan? Or will the great project be revealed by a benevolent figure, welcoming it in omniscient understanding, suddenly making sense of all the twists and turns along the way? Or is the last option all just sequences of random events and not that deep after all?

These are the kind of lingering questions I get when I think about Kanye Ye West, Kim Kardashian, and their respective current adventures, downtown sweetheart julia fox, and the pride of Staten Island, Pete Davidson. What is the motive here? What’s the end of the game? Is it thatmediumnothing or nothing at all?

The two famous supernovas began their divorce in February, and by October Kardashian was linked with Davidson. These two explored something of a teenage romance. Dates made up of roller coasters, Spider-Man movies, and sleepovers. As for Ye, he was dating and recently took Fox to two Carbon locations, one in Miami and one in New York, she wrote all about it in. Interview.

There have been theories, rumors that these romances aren’t all about a few people looking for love after a devastating breakup.The sunThe source claims Kardashian is unfazed, believing this is just a ruse to get her attention. She knows it’s okay and it’s just typical Kanye hijinks, this person said. Kim thinks this is another desperate attempt to make her jealous. Honestly, she doesn’t care, she’s way above him at this point, so his little game isn’t working. (The fact that West would brought a photographer dating was apparently sufficient proof to some that there was a big plan behind this date, although another source said West documents his life as a larger, date-to-date project. independent starlets included.)

Page 6 The source Is it that The sun a better one by claiming that West is still trying to get Kardashian back with the very dubious method of showing up wherever she is. This is allegedly what brought West to Miami, where he met Fox, and where Davidson put on a New Years Eve show with Miley Cyrus.The source said Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for the New Year, but Kanye suddenly put on an impromptu show there.

This person also claims that there was also the last minute hijacking of Kardashian and Davidson’s vacation. They intended to travel to the Dominican Republic but instead traveled to the Bahamas, sources said. Neither Camp Kardashian nor Camp West confirmed this rumor to Page Six and so we’re left to simmer in ambiguity.

Meanwhile, there is a secondary theory, which is not mutually exclusive with the make-Kim-jealous theory, which States that the dates of Fox and Wests are somehow related to the promotion of the fashion brand, an idea supported by the fact that Fox wore Head-to-toe Diesel at Craigs Dinner in Los Angeles Monday evening. Diesel is the brand that filled a hotel room with clothes for their date last week, making a second take on Diesels’ summer 2022 collection.

Are we to believe that West is just hanging out with noise and fury, but ultimately means nothing?

More great stories from Vanity Fair

Camilla: the controversial figure who could become queen

Ghislaine Maxwell’s guilty verdict is called into question

Caitrona Balfes Celtic Conquest, From the foreigner at Belfast

Can a new perfume revive eroticism?

The queen mourns two of her ladies-in-waiting

21 wardrobe winners inspired by And just like that

The Life and Death of Rosanne Boyland, a Capitol Rioter

From the archives: Princesses behave badly

Sign up to The Buyline to receive an organized list of fashion, book and beauty shopping in a weekly newsletter.