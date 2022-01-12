“Betty White: A Celebration” marked the actor’s last on-camera appearance





Betty White’s last appearance on camera, recorded just ten days before her death, was on “Betty White: A Celebration”. White recorded his appearance at the event hosted by Fathom. Due to public demand for “Betty White: A Celebration,” Fathom Events has expanded its screenings to more than 1,500 locations nationwide so more people can participate in the film for just one day. The event is a celebration of White’s life and career, in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday on January 17. Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein got exclusive access to White to create “100 Years Young,” which takes a look at the behind-the-scenes life of the beloved star, her relationship with her office staff and her efforts in as an animal advocate. It includes guests such as Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt . Boettcher said: “We didn’t want her birthday to go by without bringing together all the people who love her, from her co-stars and friends to her millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate what made Betty a national treasure. . “ Mammoth Film Festival announces 2022 lineup (EXCLUSIVE) The fourth annual Mammoth Film Festival, which takes place in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. From February 3-6, has announced its roster for 2022, including the North American premiere of Luke Hemsworth’s “Bosch & Rockit” and the world premiere of “Who Are You People”, starring Ema Horvath, Yeardley Smith, Alyssa Milano and Devon Sawa. The festival will feature directorial debuts by Nina Dobrev (“The One”) and Jenna Ushkowitz (“The Dinner Party”), as well as short films like “Boys”, directed by Luke Benward and produced by Ariel Winter and Sterling Beaumon, and “Serpentine”, directed by Eva Dolezalova and starring Barbara Palvin. The Mammoth Film Festival also features an episodic TV block, featuring “Hudson Falls” starring Richard Kind, Chike Onkonkwo and Jessica Hecht, “Affect Change” by Jason Neubauer and “One Michelin Star” by Brandon C. Thomas. This year the festival, co-founded by Tanner Beard and Tomik Mansoori, will also launch a music video category judged by Andrew Sandler (“Downfalls High”). Additional films in the feature films, documentaries, episodics and short films categories will be announced in the coming weeks.

