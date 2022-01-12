Entertainment
Dexter: New Blood Becomes Most-Watched Series of All Time | Entertainment
Since its creation in November 2021, Show times Dexter: new blood officially became the most watched series of all time on social media. The 10-episode shows averaged around 8 million viewers per week.
Were delighted by the overwhelming response from millions of fans of Dexter: new blood over the past 10 weeks, said Showtime Networks President of Entertainment Gary Levine. Whether they liked the final or can’t stand to see it end, we appreciate their passion so much.
New bloods final season January 9 amassed a total of 3 million viewers, surpassing the Country Season 3 finale in 2013 as Showtimes’ biggest finale. Two million of those viewers came from streaming and on-demand platforms, breaking a new record for the premium network. Thanks in part to New blood and the premiere of the new series Yellow jackets, Showtime saw its biggest increase in new subscriptions of the past year.
The original Dexter series spanned eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, winning several Emmy nominations for best drama series and for its star, Michael C. Hall. In addition, the series also received a 2008 Peabody Award and was twice included in the American Film Institute’s Top 10 TV Series list.
Hall reprized his iconic role as the titular murderous antihero on New blood, along with other members of the original cast Jennifer charpentier and John lithgow. Hall executive produces revival with showrunner Clyde Phillips. Additional executive producers include Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton. It is not known if the series will return for a second season.
Dexter: new blood, Streaming Now, Showtime
