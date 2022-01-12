NCW writes to TN DGP to demand action against actor Siddharth for tweet against news anchor





After calling for action against Tamil actor Siddharth on controversial ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal tweet, the National Commission for Women (NCW) learned of another tweet from the actor on Tuesday against a prominent TV news anchor. The Commission has now written to Tamil Nadu DGP asking for intervention and appropriate action.

Claiming that the tweet was offensive, unethical and disrespectful of women, the NCW said in a statement that it had taken cognizance of the matter. He added that appropriate measures should be taken against the offender in accordance with the provisions of the law to prevent him from making such statements in the future. The Commission further requested the Tamil Nadu Police to inform NCW of the action taken in this matter. Previously, the NCW wrote to the Maharashtra DGP calling for action against Siddharth. This came after Union Minister for Women’s and Children’s Development Smriti Irani spoke about the issue during The Indian Express e-Adda program held on Monday. Are women only explicitly objectified through a single application? No. Coming to this conversation, I had a world champion, Ms. Nehwal, who was humiliated for her political stance, not least by a so-called popular actor, a man who would have known better. We need to look at this issue holistically. Are only the men who are caught the ones we need to worry about? Or, those who deny a woman the right to speak? … Mrs. Nehwal had a point of view. But she was belittled and objectified. Should such men also be brought to justice? Irani said. Referring to hate apps that used forged images to target Muslim women, Irani said women of all religions have been attacked online and raised the issue with IT and telecommunications services. . Cases such as Siddharth’s tweets should also be considered, she said. NCW President Rekha Sharma earlier told The Indian Express that she is in constant contact with the Delhi Police Cybercell, monitoring the progress of the investigation into these two apps hosted on GitHub. These incidents are very unfortunate. They are not Hindu or Muslim women. Communities of both religions must come together and protect their wives. These apps are not meant to hurt other communities, but to hurt women. Police shouldn’t drag their feet in such cases either, Sharma said. Sharma added that the Commission has held several meetings with Twitter, Facebook and Google to address these issues.

