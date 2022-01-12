Betty White’s movie arrives in Hollywood for its 100th anniversary





HOLLYWOOD, CA National screenings of a film celebrating the life of the inimitable Betty White will continue as scheduled on January 17, which would have been the actor’s 100th birthday, with special screenings in 900 theaters, including of course a few in and around Hollywood.

White, widely regarded both on and off screen as an American treasure and whose popularity has transcended generations, died on New Years Eve at the age of 99. Originally titled “Betty White: 100 Years Young A Birthday Celebration”, the film directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein is now known as “Betty White: A Celebration”.

Contact these cinemas for screenings scheduled for January 17:

TCL Chinese 6 Theaters, 6925 Hollywood Blvd: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

AMC The Grove, 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles. 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. The documentary examining White’s eight-decade career includes what is now White’s last on-screen interview, as well as tributes from Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Boettcher and Trinklein said that during the filming of the documentary they developed “a great love and admiration for Betty as a person and as an accomplished artist.”

“We will go ahead with our plans to show the film (…) White’s death has been announced. White was best known for her roles as the often vampire Sue Ann Nivens in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and the naive and often childish Rose Nylund in “The Golden Girls”. But she had been a pioneer for women in television since the 1950s as the first woman to produce a national television show, the first woman to star in a sitcom, and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination, according to PBS documentary “Betty White: First Lady of Television” . In fact, she was the first woman to appear on television, with her performance on an show in the 1930s.

Her too stood firm against racial pressure, despite the consequences it may have had on his career at the time. Her daytime variety show starred Arthur Duncan, a young singer and dancer who credits White with giving him his show business debut. Duncan was the first regular black series on an American variety show. Southern TV stations threatened to boycott the program if White did not remove Duncan from the programming, but she was steadfast.

“I said,” White recalled in a PBS documentary, “I’m sorry. Live with it. ‘” White’s career saw a resurgence in 2010 when she starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Snickers in which she imitated a low-energy dude getting tackled during a backlot football game. She was also laughed at with her one-liners in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal” and the horror parody “Lake Placid”. At 88, she hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2011, becoming the oldest person to host the show. During his career, White received eight Emmy Awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. White was also a strong advocate for animals, raising funds for causes such as the Morris Animal Foundation and the Los Angeles Zoo. In 1970-71, she wrote, produced, and hosted a syndicated television show, “The Pet Set,” to which celebrities brought their dogs and cats. She also wrote a 1983 book titled “Betty White’s Pet Love: How Pets Take Care of Us”; and, in 2011, she released “Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo”.

She has married three times, the last to Allen Ludden in 1963. “I had the love of my life“she told People in an interview in 2010. He died in 1981 and White never remarried. White’s assistant reportedly told Carol Burnett that White called Ludden’s name moments before his death. Watch a trailer of the film here:

