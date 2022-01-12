Andrew Garfield Films Narnia: Why was the actor not elected for a role in the Narnia films?





Wwith a hit like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and an acclaimed performance on “Tic, tic … BOOM!” “, it’s hard to believe in a time when someone wouldn’t want to have Andrew Garfield in their movie. However, this is precisely what happened when the actor auditioned for Chronicles of Narnia saga. In a recent interview for Weekly entertainment, Garfield revealed that he was disappointed that he was not chosen to join the cast of Narnia. In addition, the blow was greater when he learned that the reason was that he was “not attractive enough”. The actor has revealed he was “desperate” to join The Chronicles of Narnia in his Hollywood debut. The actor auditioned to play Prince Caspian in the second film in the series, but lost the role of Ben barnes. “I really thought, ‘This is gonna be the right one [movie]”And this handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the part. I think it was between him and me and I remember being obsessed,” the actor confessed. “’That’s because they think you’re not attractive enough, Andrew,” the actor recalls of his agent’s reasons for why he lost the part. Despite this, he has shown some support for Ben Barnes and his choice as Prince Caspian. “Ben Barnes is a very attractive and talented man. So looking back I’m not mad at that decision and I think he did a great job,” Garfield continued. The rebirth of Andrew Garfield Four years later, Garfield achieved worldwide fame with the premiere of “The Amazing Spider-Man”, his first film as Peter Parker. Almost a decade later, the performer returns in that role for the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Not only did he just win a Golden Globe for his role as Jonathan larson in the highly acclaimed biopic “Tic, tic … BOOM!” “, where he showed his musical talents with the hand of Lin-Manuel Miranda, but is also currently one of the favorites to win the Oscar for best actor this year. There are also rumors that with all the attention and praise the actor has received in recent times, that Sony Pictures could also bring us the conclusion of his Amazing Spider-man films, bringing his take on the character to come full circle. So yeah, maybe he didn’t get the part for the Narnia movies, but Garfield is doing pretty well these days. You can see Garfield in “tick, tick … BOOM!” being broadcast on Netflix.

