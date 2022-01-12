Smart Life Review: Awerobics Workout from Cecily Strongs





It was always a little twee, but today it’s also embarrassing. Cutie Trudy, who claims to chaperone a group of aliens as they explore the paths of human society, may not be such a laughable figure anymore, despite the umbrella hat she wears as a sort of antenna. interstellar parabolic. Homelessness, which in Reagan’s days in New York City seemed like a temporary aberration, has since evolved into something more like a structural disaster, leaving a permanent underclass of economic and mental health victims. Tomlin got around the problem, if he was one then, by adopting an airy approach, preserving the punchline rhythms at all costs. She had, after all, become famous in Rowan & Martins Laugh-In, a loosey-goosey, mile-by-minute variety show. But strong ability to create and maintain characters who nevertheless remain fundamentally credible a skill developed over 10 seasons on Saturday Night Live works against our comfort in making her New York stage debut. It’s harder to laugh at her Trudy, a pathetic figure with a sleazy tic and a stooped gait that never lets you forget that she is shadowed by danger. This commitment to at least a touch of naturalism continues to work on jokes; the night I saw the room, the majority of the laughter seemed to come in response to the oddly timed sounds of zippers, bottle caps popping, and waterbeds slamming. (Sound design is by Elisheba Ittoop.) Otherwise, Silverman’s directing seems to suggest that we are in a liminal, performative space, with no setting to speak of and with Strong (like Tomlin in the original play, but not the movie). awkward from 1991) changing costumes only minimally. And while the lighting (by Stacey Derosier) helps separate the emotions, Strongs’ voices are not yet ideally distinct. But just when I was starting to wonder if I hadn’t remembered what Trudy calls the goose bumps experience, the feeling you get when you’re moved by the art of Smart Life. is re-entered. Breaking away from the variety format and giving Trudy 30 minutes of rest, the second half is mainly devoted to the story of three friends living in second wave feminism, from the founding of the National Women’s Organization to the failure of equal rights. Amendment. Edie is the activist, with Spanish moss under her arms. Marge is the cynic: Honey, you couldn’t be more anti-war, she said to Edie. But if there hadn’t been an army surplus, you wouldn’t have anything to wear. And Lyn is the one caught in the middle, trying to be both Edie and Marge while also being a wife, mother of boys, rape helpline operator, and public relations manager. As the quick grievances of the previous characters, funny as they are, give way to the ordinary wear and tear of women trying to function honorably in a sexist society, the play realizes, and Strong fulfills, the promise of the premise. This promise is paradoxical: by offering a merciless satire of egocentric humans, it is nonetheless full of pity for their disappointments. But instead of seeing this as a flaw, it might be better to say that by finally realizing the need to be more specific, Intelligent Life ends up replacing the cheap type of enhancement with the real deal. Trudy calls the emotional training of human life aerobics. By the time you get to the last killing line you can call it a real goosebumps experience.

