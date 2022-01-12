Bollywood NFT Social Swag Platform Sells Record 10 lakh NFT Sale in One Hour at 83 Official NFT Movies Launch | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: 83 film, while stirring the box office with its record collections, it also shakes the NFT industry with its record sales. The Official Digital Collectible Movies (NFT) that were released by India’s premier Bollywood NFT marketplace that are both buyable and sellable, Social Swag made another breakthrough record by selling 10 lakh of NFT in the hour that followed the launch of official NFT films. NFT Marketplace Social Swag (nft.socialswag.com) is an influencer-led fan engagement platform for the exclusive repository of Official Digital Collectibles (NFT) from movies. NFTs sold by the platform include an incredible portfolio of digital and phigital (digital + physical) NFTs that will appeal to both Bollywood and Cricket fans, as well as NFT collectors and enthusiasts, worldwide. Based on the true story of India’s iconic 1983 World Cup victory over the West Indies, 83 movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi, among other Bollywood icons. NFTs include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, certified authentic video moments, PFP-style animated digital avatars, and unpublished autographed posters and images. Minted on the Polygon blockchain, the 83 NFT movies include a few distinct collections: Prestige Collection: 16 asset-backed NFTs in a single copy of pivotal movie scenes bundled together with physical 83 cricket memorabilia autographed by stars. For Your Eyes Only Collection: A collection of five certified authentic video moments from the film that didn’t make the final cut. Taste of Success Collection: A collection of 20 exclusive PFP-style animated digital avatars designed by world-renowned artists Vidhushi and Medhavini Yadav, both IIT Bombay alumni, as well as host Ashwin Vasudevan and sound artist Anupama Thakur. India as a nation has always been obsessed with cricket and Bollywood and this time too the Indian people have shown their love from all corners of the country especially the cities of levels I and II. While we expected shopping mostly in subways, cities like Jabalpur, Kanpur, Nagpur, Trivedaram, Solapur, etc. have taken the lead in embracing the buzzing NFT culture. said Atharva Sabnis, CEO of NFT Labs, technology partner of Social Swag. With NFTs, for the first time, people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history! A possibility that no one would have imagined before Web 3.0. We are happy to be able to facilitate this and thank the team at 83 for partnering with us to carry it out. And with the kind of response we’ve received for NFTs, we’re delighted to report that all buyers are now entitled to free NFTs with our next drop, he added. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://orissadiary.com/bollywood-nft-platform-social-swag-does-a-record-sale-of-10-lakh-worth-of-nfts-within-an-hour-the-launching-83-movies-official-nfts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos