Two killed in fatal shootout against Memphis rapper Young Dolph





Two people were arrested in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down by two people while shopping for cookies at a Memphis bakery in November, authorities said. The US Marshals Service announced Tuesday that one of the suspects, Justin Johnson, 23, was captured that day in Indiana. Last week, Memphis Police obtained a warrant for first degree murder against Mr Johnson and law enforcement offered a $ 15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Also on Tuesday, the other murder suspect, Cornelius Smith, was indicted by a Tennessee grand jury with first degree murder and theft of property in connection with the murder, Shelby County Attorney General Amy Weirich said, in a press release. Mr Smith, 32, has also been charged with the attempted murder of Young Dolphs’ brother, who was also at the bakery during the shooting. Mr. Smith was arrested on December 9 in Southaven, Tennessee, on a warrant accusing him of auto theft in connection with the getaway car used in the murder, Ms. Weirich said.

Young Dolph, 36, a promising hip-hop artist who has emerged in recent years and whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down on November 17 inside Makedas, a downtown bakery in Memphis. The armed men fled and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Memphis Police Department said. It was not clear on Tuesday whether Mr Johnson and Mr Smith had lawyers. The US Marshals Service, the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Wednesday to discuss the case. Mr Johnson, 23, had posted on social media over the weekend, maintaining his innocence and saying he intended to surrender on Monday, Action News 5 in Memphis reported. Monday passed without arrest and two fugitive US Marshals task forces captured Mr Johnson on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Johnson, a rapper known as Straight Drop, also has a pending arrest warrant for violating a federal supervised release on a previous gun conviction, the US Marshals Service has said.

Young Dolphs’ latest solo album, Rich Slave, debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Chart in 2020. It had already survived at least two shootings in 2017.

The Memphis Police Department and Mayor Jim Strickland have pointed to the murder of Young Dolphs as another example of a constant increase in gun violence in the city. In a letter to voters last week, Mr Strickland asked state gun law reform increase the penalties for crimes such as aggravated assault. Mr Johnson had not been punished sufficiently, Mr Strickland wrote, referring to the six months he spent in prison four years ago after shooting a gun at a bowling alley and injuring several people. One of our top legislative priorities has been and continues to be to find a workable solution to these laws so that if someone commits a violent crime, they don’t come back in a few weeks or months doing the same things again. things, he wrote.

