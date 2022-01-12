Germany generated 165 billion music streams in 2021, almost a fifth more than in 2020





The annual number of streaming in Germany continues to soar. According to data released today (January 11) by GfK Entertainment and the German Music Industry Association (BVMI [49 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/bvmi/ “> BVMI), 165 billion streams were generated in the country in 2021 – almost a fifth more than in 2020 (138 billion ). Last year’s tally was also more than half that of 2019, when the country generated 108 billion flows, and twice as much as in 2018, when 80 billion flows were reported. BVMI [49 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/bvmi/ “> BVMI revealed in its H1 2021 report in August that Germany generated 903.8 million (approximately $ 1.094 billion) on a retail in the first six months of 2021, from physical music sales and streaming, an increase of 12.4% year-over-year. The release of the BVMI H1 report follows news in March that the country’s recorded music revenue grew 9% year-on-year to reach 1.79 billion (around $ 2.02 billion) in 2020 on a retail base, despite the pandemic. In the first half of 2021, the share of audio streams in total revenue was 70.6%. The format exceeded CDs only in Germany in terms of turnover for the first time in the first half of 2018. BVMI reports that the total number of flows generated in Germany since 2013 now stands at 623 billion. BVMI / Gfk also report that new daily streaming records were set for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, with 716 million and 674 million streams generated on those days respectively. The most broadcast titles in 24 hours on Christmas Eve were Last christmas by Wham! with 5 million streams, All i want for christmas is you by Mariah Carey, 4.8 million streams, and Home for Christmas by Chris Rea, with 4.5 million streams). Streaming music is available virtually anytime, anywhere, and music is a daily companion for more and more fans, from smartphones to smart homes and cars. Dr. Florian Drcke, BVMI BVMI CEO Dr Florian Drcke said: Streaming music is available virtually anytime, anywhere, and music is a daily companion for more and more fans, from smartphones to smart homes and cars. . “You can generate your own soundtrack from a huge universe of repertoire and piece it together again and again to suit every activity and every mood. “More and more people are mesmerized by these possibilities, so it is as logical as it is gratifying that the number of songs being streamed has increased by almost 20% over the past year. “ “The last few weeks have impressively demonstrated the major role it plays in the daily consumption of music. “ Dr Mathias Giloth, GfK Entertainment Dr Mathias Giloth, Managing Director of GfK Entertainment, added: Streaming is by far the market segment with the highest revenue. The last few weeks have impressively demonstrated the major role it plays in the daily consumption of music. Music trade around the world

