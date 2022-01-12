Actor Siddharth apologizes to badminton ace Saina Nehwal for “gross joke”; letter from pens





Basanti Rank Actor Siddharth Anand was the subject of controversy on Monday after making a rude and sexually insulting comment online against badminton star Saina Nehwal after exposing Prime Minister Modi’s security failure in Ferozepur January 5. Nehwalt tweeted that the security of a country’s Prime Minister was threatened, and no country can claim to be safe and she condemns the barbaric attack on Prime Minister Modi. Siddharth, on the other hand, responded to Saina’s tweet and said: “Subtle c ** k world champion… thank god we have protectors from India Shame on you #Rihanna.” However, now the actor has apologized to the badminton player by writing him a letter stating, “Dear Saina, I want to apologize for the crass joke I wrote in response to a tweet from the yours, a few days ago. I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more thanks in me that this. Sorry for a joke that did not land. Anand further wrote: “I must however stress that my pun and humor did not have any of the malicious intentions that so many people from all walks of life have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you that there was no gender involved in my tweet and certainly no intention to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion. “ Siddharth Anand faces criticism for obscene comment Siddharth Anand also took to Twitter to say there was nothing disrespectful about his remark targeting Saina Nehwal. However, internet users believe the actor attempted to disrespect the famous player by twisting the term shuttlecock badminton. Several Twitter accounts called the actor’s post sexist, vulgar and misogynistic, expressing their outrage. Rekha Sharma, who is the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), also criticized the actor’s remark and wrote to the Maharashtra DGP asking for an FIR against the actor. Siddharth’s obscene statement about Saina Nehwal on social media prompted the Commission to call for a swift and severe sanction. Image: PTI / Siddharth / @ Instagram

