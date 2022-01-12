Healthy eating never tasted so good at this Mercer Island cafe





Inspired by her experiences as a stay-at-home mom, Lisa Nordstrom teamed up with her three daughters and started Sano. # k5soiree

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. At the Sano Cafe on Mercer Island, you can always find something fresh, organic, and unique. Avocado toast and acai bowls are the most popular. But owner Lisa Nordstrom is mixing things up on the menu with unique salads, smoothies, and bowls. “I love to eat. So let’s keep it simple!” said Nordstrom. “It doesn’t have to be complicated.” Sano is a nod to Lisa’s Italian heritage. It means “healthy”. And one of its goals is to remove the barriers that keep people from eating better. In addition to the cafe menu, Sano offers its own meal plans. That’s the equivalent of a day of healthy packaged foods to take home. Nordstrom is especially proud of its granola, because that’s how its foray into the food business began. She had been a stay-at-home mom for 16 years and decided to try and solve one of her daily frustrations. “I was so tired of buying all those granola bars in the market and was trying to create something to do with them,” Nordstrom said. She then created the Sano Bar and together, with the help of her three daughters, it became a family business. The bar is dairy and gluten free and is made with ingredients like amaranth, chia, and pea protein. Four years after this launch, they decided to expand the brand into a café. Her three daughters were with her the whole way. “Not everyone can say they live with their kids, they work with their kids. It’s not always perfect, but it’s fun and I wanted them to learn the healthy ingredients,” Nordstrom explained. . Her daughter, Julia, who is now in college, always helps out at the cafe when she can and has fond memories of the trip. “I had just turned 16 and we were shopping for groceries, constantly together. If we weren’t home, we were here. It brought us all closer,” said Julia. The Sano Café is open seven days a week, and Lisa hopes to eventually expand to other communities in the Pacific Northwest. KING 5 evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, E-mail.

