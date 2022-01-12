Not all videographers are from Bollywood! The crackdown on fake news has begun.





73 hanging twitter handles 4 youtube channels and 1 instagram -Sharad Rai As we had already said that the “virtual” war will begin as soon as the legislative elections are announced in 5 states of the country. In view of Corona, the electoral commission declared the campaign completely virtual. Practically – via the Internet there will be advertising only on social networks. Take sir, the propaganda didn’t start until the chaos started. The Union Minister for Electronics and Informatics has started to receive complaints. Following a complaint, 73 Twitter identifiers, 4 YouTube channels and 1 Instagram game were suspended by the ministry. It is understood that the “creators” of his social media news are from abroad or outside Pakistan. It is understandable that now during the elections the creation of hate speech and fake news will increase a lot. A viewer shared the report of the news about which the IT ministry has taken action on the ministry’s own Twitter account. In this video, the Prime Minister is shown getting very violent in Parliament. However, this video is said to have been on the air since 2020. People demanded that these creators be immediately detected and punished. This means that this concept has been left far behind now that only people in Bollywood know how to make a movie or a video. They must be severely censored. In fact, those who understand this must understand that the “creators” can be from anywhere, they can be anyone, and they can also come from foreign soil wearing the garb of “Made”. in India ”. In what form the material will remain, it will also be like seeing diversity. virtual vote war, virtual meetings, 3d digital war combat technology will be used Now that the elections have started in 5 states of the country, including two very sensitive states, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. There are elections for the other three remaining states. There is a fear that social media is dominated by ethnic and religious hysteria in UP. There (Varanasi) there is also a parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, so the frenzy remains and will continue to increase. The Punjab has its own wind and its political battle. There is also the impact of the peasant movement. Now that the electoral grounds will remain deserted, it is evident that all the spread of propaganda will be seen spitting poison on social media platforms. These platforms will be Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, etc. The content that will be broadcast on these social media platforms will take the form of a virtual vote war, virtual meetings, digital warfare technology and 3D technology. The promises you hear in the name of religion, in the name of the services and in the name of the reservation, may surprise you. Such a great disappointment would never have been shown by Bollywood or any film on wood. With so much technology, these delicious ingredients will be presented to us that never would have come. So be smart, beware because under the umbrella of the corona pandemic, dangerous variants of the corona variants can appear on social media as election material. Must be continued. We will also ask the Election Commission and the Ministry of Electronics and Informatics of the government to promote the vaccine (manual) to prevent social media infection.

