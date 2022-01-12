Veteran Odia Mihir Das actor dies aged 63





Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Cuttack, his family announced. Das was 63 years old. The popular actor suffered from kidney problems for years. He was admitted to the private hospital on December 9 last year and was on life support. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik offered his condolences on the death of the cast and announced that Das would be buried with full state honors in Cuttack on Wednesday. Das is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer and actress Sangeeta Das, died in 2010 from a heart attack. Born in Mayurbhanj district on February 11, 1959, he made his debut in the art film ‘School Master’. The versatile actor had won the state government best actor award for his performance in “Laxmi Pratima” (1998), and ‘Pheria Mo Suna Bhauni’ (2005). He had won the award for best actor for his role in ‘Mu Tate Love Karuchhi’ (2007). His game in ‘Pua Mora Bholashankara’ will be forever remembered, said colleague Bapu Lenka. He was highly regarded for hosting the reality show ‘Ashara Aloka’. The actor had also tried his luck in politics. In 2014, he had joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal party, but quit the party and then joined the BJP in 2019. Governor Ganeshi Lal, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart BB Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and people from different walks of life offered their condolences on the death of the popular actor. “Saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mihir Das. His indelible imprints on Odisha’s art world will remain alive. It is an irreparable loss for Odia’s film world. My thoughts and prayers are with them. the bereaved family, ”Mr. Patnaik tweeted. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda said in a Twitter post, I was devastated upon hearing the news. It’s the end of an era. Mihir Das was a household name in Odisha and he was known for his sharp acting skills. I offer my deepest condolences to the grieving family.

