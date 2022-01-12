Evanston businesses respond to vaccination order starting January 10

Starting January 10, entertainment, fitness and food businesses must request their customers’ vaccination records upon entry. Businesses supported the decision, but they also anticipated the challenges.

A new COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses in Evanston went into effect on Monday.

the order, issued by the city on Dec. 30, 2021, requires gyms, restaurants and entertainment establishments to verify full proof of vaccination upon entry for guests ages 5 and older. The prescription defines full vaccination as two weeks after two doses of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or an injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The warrant follows a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Evanston and throughout the Chicago area. Many facilities in Evanston have changed to require proof of vaccination or provide offers online in recent weeks as cases continue to rise.

After months of dancing in person, Chicago Ballet Arts has returned to offering hybrid style dance classes. Artistic and Executive Director Maliwan Dieme said about 30% of students who registered for their adult winter workshop held over New Years weekend were unable to attend due to pandemic-related reasons. .

The original wording of the mandate allowed exemptions from the mandate for K-12 extracurricular and recreational programs, but it left ambiguity as to which businesses and programs were eligible. This created uncertainty for some companies, prompting the city to release a review on January 6, just four days before the order went into effect. The revision clarified some people who are exempt from the mandate, including K-12 students who attend after-school programs or participate in athletics or recreation programs.

Diemer said she was frustrated with the tenure’s schedule and its implications for the studio’s youth programming when the commission was first released.

“The timing has left us with a very short window to confirm with our families and implement our plans before the order goes into effect,” said Diemer.

Susan Trieschmann, executive director of Curt’s Cafe, said the order would protect its employees, who are mostly students. Trieschmann said she believed the tenure was “the right thing” to keep everyone healthy.

Still, she said she feared losing short-term clients to the tenure.

“People won’t want to go out and be hassled with this, so it will slow down our sales dramatically,” Trieschmann said. “But I think we all have to deal with it for another three months, and then hopefully it gets under control.”

Some companies were not affected by the mandate. Christopher Pazdernik, general manager and casting director of Theo Ubique Cabaret Theater, said theaters in the Chicago area have already chosen to require proof of vaccination starting in the fall season.

Pazdernik said his biggest challenge so far has been reminding people to have their immunization cards ready.

“Some people come in and scroll through six months of photos on their phones,” Pazdernik said. “You want to trust people of course, but I also have to protect the safety of everyone in the building. So if they can’t provide it, we suggest postponing them to another day, but we can’t let them stay.

In the end, several Evanston companies favored the mandate, believing it to be the right step to ensure the safety and health of the community.

“I was so happy to see it because, honestly, I felt like it should have been put in place a long time ago,” Pazdernik said.

