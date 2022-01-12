Actor Siddharth writes a letter of apology to Saina Nehwal for “gross joke”. Full text here

Following heavy criticism for his joke about the badminton player on Twitter, actor Siddharth took to Twitter to apologize to Saina Nehwal. It comes after Saina Nehwal expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s breach of security during his visit to Punjab on January 5 in a Twitter message and Siddharth retweeted a post from Nehwal with a joke that did not landed well.

The joke that was shared by the actor with the message from Nehwal, said, Subtle Rooster World Champion … Thank goodness we have protectors from India. Hands clasped. Shame on you Rihanna. “

Full text of Siddharth’s letter of apology to Saina Nehwal

Dear Saina, I want to apologize for my crass joke I wrote in response to a tweet of yours a few days ago.

I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke …

If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land.

I must however stress that my pun and my humor did not have any of the malicious intentions that so many people from all walks of life attributed to it.

I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you that there was no gender involved in my tweet and certainly no intention to attack you as a woman.

I hope we can put this behind us and you will accept my letter.

You will always be my Champion.

Honestly,

Siddharth

