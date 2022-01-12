AMERICAN THEATER | Che’Rae Adams appointed artistic director of PlayPenn

PHILADELPHIA, PA. : PlayPenn appointed Che’Rae Adams to be the company’s new artistic director. Adams takes the reins of the 17-year-old association, which has faced allegations of racist and sexist practices that led to the departure of founding artistic director Paul Meshejian in July 2020. Following Meshejian’s resignation, Sabrina Profitt has been appointed Acting Executive Director. PlayPenn then engaged consulting firm Davis Gay + Associates to conduct a top-to-bottom reassessment of the company to ensure it was creating an intentionally fair organization, all before working with Arts Consulting Group on the search for artistic director.

Adams was artistic director of production for the LA Writers Center, where she developed new work with local writers. Adams was also director of operations and programming for the Moss Theater in Santa Monica. Adams is a respected advocate for diversity, equality and inclusion, with some of her major projects including BREATHE: a series of readings from BIPOC in response to the death of George Floyd; Home: A reading of Asian voices, featuring the stories of Asian Americans; and The voices of Afghanistan, a series of monologues based on interviews with fugitive Afghan artists. Over the past two years, she has worked with HowlRoundTV to develop diverse online programming that addresses the country's social inequalities. By joining PlayPenn, Adams will prioritize the relaunch of the annual PlayPenn conference in July 2022 with a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion. Adams will also request that submissions for the 2022 New Game Development Conference be exclusively from Philadelphia playwrights. Along with the work the company has done over the past 18 months to create the necessary changes, they believe Adams' appointment will bring PlayPenn into a new era. At its heart, PlayPenn is a group of artists who come together with a mission to develop the work of new playwrights, nurture new voices, tell stories that speak to the community and engage our audience, said board chair Nancy Boykin in a statement. "Our organization needed… an overhaul, and this change was essential in bringing us back to our true mission. " Before Adams joined the company, PlayPenn also appointed LaShawna Bean as the new COO; added four new board members who identify as black, native or of color; and hired acting lead artists LM Feldman and R. Eric Thomas for Foundry, PlayPenn's emerging writers group, to train and mentor the next generation of playwrights. Additionally, the company partnered with Native Voices at Autry last summer to develop a series of Indigenous plays and reconfigured its budget to fund more initiatives on diversity, community engagement and professional development. It is also the first time in the company's history that PlayPenn has been run entirely by women. Adams said she intends to honor the past by continuing to develop new games that take risks and push boundaries. In a statement, she added, "I also want to build on the past by broadening our definition of new play development to include all forms of live entertainment that a playwright might need help with."

