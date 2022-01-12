Black Voices: actor Sidney Poitier leaves behind a pioneering legacy

Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier died on January 6 at the age of 94.

The American-Bahamian actor showed perseverance during segregation. He inspired other African American actors to continue fighting for racial justice at a time when most white Hollywood producers did not accept future black talent.

Poitier grew up in the Bahamas and never thought his race was intolerable until he moved to Miami, Florida at the age of 14, according to a 2008 interview on Larry King Live. Living in the Bahamas allowed Poitier to embrace his creative ideas rather than letting his skin color affect his identity.

“I wasn’t what I needed to be in Florida,” Poitier said. “I wasn’t that. I couldn’t be that. I was taught that I have basic rights as a human being. . I was taught that I was somebody. I knew that we had no money, but I was taught that I was somebody.

His mother and father raised him with the idea of ​​respecting others, regardless of ethnicity, according to one CNN article.

For his life in Hollywood, Poitier starred in some of the most revealing films of the 1960s. He starred in three of the biggest films of 1967, including To Sir With Love, Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner and In The Heat of the Night. Other films he’s starred in include Sneakers, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Warm December.

According to Oscars website, Poitier was the first African American man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 and 1964. Poitier wanted to star in films where a black character enters white culture and unites in their triumphs and tragedies, such as It is shown in the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, in which he plays a black husband for a white wife.

His work on racial justice didn’t just end on the big screen. He participated in the civil rights movement in 1963, and a year later he was on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial participating in the March on Washington.

I have found it necessary to protect myself and perpetuate my survival that I get involved in any activity that would momentarily lighten my burden, Poitier said.

Incorporating his talent into social justice, his life was linked to the struggles against racism that our country experiences today. One issue addressed repeatedly in a Poitier film includes a divisive moment between a white actor and a black character trying to redeem themselves in their cultural separations.

I think he paved the way for Colin to kneel down, said Maya Jones, an IU Junior Theater MFA actress. I know he paved the way for Colin to kneel down because without minding his own business and doing it with just a grace and asking how can I do it so it’s still respectful towards everyone.

On and off the screen, his advocacy for racial change for African Americans in America has been an inspiration to people like Jones.

One thing that is very important to me, that he gave me, was the feeling of always having pride and dignity in what I do despite the people around me who maybe don’t think that I deserve the space, Jones said.

Not only was Poitier a pioneer of black male actors in America, but he helped open the doors for many black and brown actors to become producers and directors. Today changes have been made to help black actors succeed onscreen. The difference in inequality still negatively affects the black film community, but Poitiers’ impact will last forever.