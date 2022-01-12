Entertainment
Black Voices: actor Sidney Poitier leaves behind a pioneering legacy
Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier died on January 6 at the age of 94.
The American-Bahamian actor showed perseverance during segregation. He inspired other African American actors to continue fighting for racial justice at a time when most white Hollywood producers did not accept future black talent.
Poitier grew up in the Bahamas and never thought his race was intolerable until he moved to Miami, Florida at the age of 14, according to a 2008 interview on Larry King Live. Living in the Bahamas allowed Poitier to embrace his creative ideas rather than letting his skin color affect his identity.
“I wasn’t what I needed to be in Florida,” Poitier said. “I wasn’t that. I couldn’t be that. I was taught that I have basic rights as a human being. . I was taught that I was somebody. I knew that we had no money, but I was taught that I was somebody.
His mother and father raised him with the idea of respecting others, regardless of ethnicity, according to one CNN article.
For his life in Hollywood, Poitier starred in some of the most revealing films of the 1960s. He starred in three of the biggest films of 1967, including To Sir With Love, Devine Who’s Coming to Dinner and In The Heat of the Night. Other films he’s starred in include Sneakers, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Warm December.
According to Oscars website, Poitier was the first African American man to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 and 1964. Poitier wanted to star in films where a black character enters white culture and unites in their triumphs and tragedies, such as It is shown in the movie Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, in which he plays a black husband for a white wife.
His work on racial justice didn’t just end on the big screen. He participated in the civil rights movement in 1963, and a year later he was on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial participating in the March on Washington.
I have found it necessary to protect myself and perpetuate my survival that I get involved in any activity that would momentarily lighten my burden, Poitier said.
Incorporating his talent into social justice, his life was linked to the struggles against racism that our country experiences today. One issue addressed repeatedly in a Poitier film includes a divisive moment between a white actor and a black character trying to redeem themselves in their cultural separations.
I think he paved the way for Colin to kneel down, said Maya Jones, an IU Junior Theater MFA actress. I know he paved the way for Colin to kneel down because without minding his own business and doing it with just a grace and asking how can I do it so it’s still respectful towards everyone.
On and off the screen, his advocacy for racial change for African Americans in America has been an inspiration to people like Jones.
One thing that is very important to me, that he gave me, was the feeling of always having pride and dignity in what I do despite the people around me who maybe don’t think that I deserve the space, Jones said.
Not only was Poitier a pioneer of black male actors in America, but he helped open the doors for many black and brown actors to become producers and directors. Today changes have been made to help black actors succeed onscreen. The difference in inequality still negatively affects the black film community, but Poitiers’ impact will last forever.
Sources
2/ https://www.idsnews.com/article/2022/01/black-voices-actor-sidney-poitier-leaves-behind-a-trailblazing-legacy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]