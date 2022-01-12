“Return of the Jedi” deleted scene reveals grim truth about Star Wars





40 years ago today, January 11, 1982, begins the shooting of what we will call Star Wars: Episode IV Revenge of the Jedi. This first scene, which takes place in the middle of a deadly sandstorm on Tatooine, has never been released. But four decades later, we’ve got a glimpse of that forgotten Star Wars moment that reveals a grim truth about Han Solos’ journey. Shared on Twitter by documentary filmmaker Jamie Benning, the scene in question takes place shortly after the opening filming of Return of the Jedi at Jabba the Hutts and outside the Sarlacc pit. As Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia flee the desert planet, a sandstorm rages on. You can barely hear them speak as the characters reconnect to say goodbye to each other again. (Luke returns to Dagobah to see Yoda, while the others join the rest of the Rebel Alliance.) It’s impossible to hear the dialogue in what should have been a poignant exchange, but luckily Benning re-enacted the scene in his full documentary Back to the Jedi. You can watch it for yourself at around 48 minutes in the video below: Considering that not much is said, it makes sense for George Lucas to cut this scene to get the plot moving quickly. However, a line from Harrison Fords Han Solo looks particularly prominent. After thanking Luke (Mark Hamill) for saving him, Han describes the feeling of being frozen in carbonite in surprising detail. This carbon freeze was the closest thing to death, he says. And it wasn’t just sleeping. It was a great awake nothing! In other words, when Solo was frozen in carbonite, he wasn’t just stunned with cold. He was apparently conscious the whole time. His brain was awake, but because it was trapped in carbonite, he couldn’t move or use any of his senses. Han Solo frozen in carbonite in Return of the Jedi. Lucasfilm It’s pretty dark, but it’s even worse when you consider what that means for Star Wars in general. Han Solo isn’t the only person to have been frozen in carbonite in the franchise’s long history. If Han Solo’s words can be considered cannons, then everyone who received the same treatment also suffered in the same way. In The Mandalorian Season 2, we also learned that after Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) was trapped in carbonite in the series premiere, he permanently damaged one of his eyes. So not only do you get trapped in terrible stuff, it also has long term repercussions. Maybe this explains some of Hans’ behaviors in the force awakens. The entire Star Wars saga is streaming on Disney +.

