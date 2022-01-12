Daily Forecast – WWAYTV3

1/11/2022

WEATHER SUMMARY:The modification of the arctic high controls Cape Fear and the center of this high pressure moves just over the region overnight, bringing clear skies with lows descending to upper teens up to 20 in the inland up to about 30 on the coast. Bundle up! Temperatures begin to moderate and approach normal on Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid-1950s under mostly sunny skies and near-season weather. A coastal trough and weak pressure developing offshore could bring isolated showers from Wednesday late overnight to Thursday morning. There could also be another slight chance of downpour Thursday late overnight through early Friday morning along a cold backdoor front. But otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with near-average temperatures for early / mid-January to the upper mid-50s. Our weather becomes much more volatile as the later parts of the weekend approach and the computer forecast tends to be colder which could lead to winter precipitation issues for parts of the Carolinas. A low is expected to develop in the south and move east / northeast which could spread precipitation in our area from Saturday evening to Sunday. It is far too early to define the specificities of our territory with this event. Stay tuned for the latest WWAY and StormTrack 3 predictions!

Overnight:Clear and very cold. Low from upper teens to lower twenties well inland to mid twenties in Wilmington to about 30 on the coast / shore. Light winds.

Wednesday:After a very cold start, a mostly sunny sky with moderate temperatures closer to the season in the afternoon. High in the mid-1950s. Winds light becoming southwest at about 5 mph.

Wednesday evening: Increasing cloudiness. Not as cold with a low in the upper mid 30s.

Thusday: Sun and clouds. Temperatures raised a degree or two above average in the 50s above near 60.

–Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood

