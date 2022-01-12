How Allu Arjun came, saw and conquered Bollywood

Allu Arjun has arrived, and it has taken the Indian box office by storm. At a time when Ranveer Singhs 83 failed to make his mark at the box office and Spiderman: No Way Home was supposed to dominate Indian theaters, it was Allu Arjuns Pushpa: The Rise that stole the show.

Pushpa is a South Indian film, but it has received love and affection across India, especially in the Hindi belt and North India. Pushpa is a Telugu-language action drama film written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, it stars Allu Arjun as the main character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna.

Pushpa: The Rise is an action drama based on the life of red sandalwood smugglers in the Seashachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The first part focused on the rise of Pushpa Raj, who begins as a day laborer and continues by showing how he gradually becomes a key player in the smugglers union.

Pushpas box office performance

Covid-19 and successive waves of restrictions have literally shaken the Indian film industry, in particularBollywood. Bombay-centric film industry moguls have seen their careers jeopardized and OTT releases fall flat on their stomachs. In such an environment, as the third wave arrives in India, Pushpa has registered over Rs 250 crore nationwide which is a testament to the fact that Indians no longer want to watch Bollywood movies.

Indian audiences are diversifying their cinematographic tastes. Bollywood has becomeboring. The plots are predictable and thefilmingis most often disappointingdisappointing. A good Bollywood exit is a once-in-a-lifetime event on the blue moon; that doesn’t happen very often.

Pushpa, on the other hand, broke several Box Office records. According toTicket office, the action film grossed over Rs 326 crore worldwide with a share of Rs 176 crore at the end of the 23 days. The Hindi version of Pushpa has now crossed the Rs76 crore markin India. Pushpa was released in Indian theaters on December 17th.

Allu Arjuns Magic

Allu Arjun said it best when he said the North Indian public is looking forauthenticity and convictionAt the movie theater. He said: Pushpa’s success in northern India only validates my belief. Even though the plot is centered on the region, its authenticity and the conviction with which the film is made will win over audiences.

In a recent media interview, when asked if he was ready to star in a Bollywood film, Allu Arjun said: Besides Hindi, I am open to acting in other films. languages. I would like to entertain a larger audience. He added that performance is nothing but the state of mind of the actors; the wider it is, the wider the scope.

Allu Arjun can prove to be an upsetting factor for many once he walks inBollywood. The man has been an actor for 20 years. He is therefore a senior film artist and will only be content with the lead roles in any films he makes. He made it clear that he was not interested in any project in which he was not the protagonist.

The actornoted, When we’re the protagonist of the movies we make, whoever comes to us will only come with the offer to play a protagonist, I wouldn’t be interested in anything (else). And this is very well understood.

Allu Arjun is a cool breeze that Indian audiences have long been waiting for. The man’s record-breaking box office with Pushpa: The Rise tells us how he became a sensation in India even before entering Bollywood and staring in a Hindi film. He showed the hegemons ofBombay’s film industrythat one does not need to be from their kitty circle to make a mark across India. The Indian public, meanwhile, has clearly made its choice. They are fed up with Bollywood and want nothing to do with it.