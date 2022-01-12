Siddharth on Saina tweet | Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal for his ‘crass joke’, says you will always be my champion





Siddharth received backlash on his tweet about Indian badminton star | Photo: Instagram / @ Saina Nehwal- Siddharth Highlights Siddharth shared a long note to apologize to Saina Nehwal on Twitter Siddharth had received a backlash following his recent remarks on Saina Nehwal Siddharth responded to Saina Nehwal’s tweet about Prime Minister Modi’s security breach A day after actor Siddharth sparked controversy with his obnoxious tweet about famous badminton player Saina Nehwal, the Rang De Basanti star apologized for making a “gross joke” on Tuesday. Using the same social platform to apologize, actor Siddharth shared an open letter to reflect on what happened on the internet in the wake of the controversy. Siddharth had received a backlash on his tweet about the Indian badminton star. Nehwal’s husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap had also slammed actor Siddharth for sharing a nasty tweet about his wife. Actor Siddharth had sneakily searched badminton player Saina after Ace Shuttler posted a tweet to share his take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab. “Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my crass joke I wrote in response to a tweet of yours a few days ago. I can disagree with you on a lot of things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that, “Siddharth said in his long note. Calling himself a staunch feminist ally, Siddharth felt he had no intention of upsetting Saina or launching a personal attack on the badminton star while responding to her tweet about the Indian prime minister. The actor concluded his letter by saying that Saina will always be his “champion”. Siddharth’s unsavory remark about Saina had sparked a massive debate on social media. READ ALSO : Saina Nehwal’s dad tears up with actor Siddharth The Olympic bronze medalist also responded to Siddharth’s nasty comment on Twitter.

“Yeah, I don’t know what he meant. I liked him as an actor but it wasn’t cool. He can express himself in better words but I guess it’s Twitter and you stay noticed with such words and comments, “Saina had said. While Saina said she liked Siddharth as an actor, the National Commission for Women (NCW) urged Twitter India to block the actor’s account “immediately”. The NCW has also written to Maharashtra Police to request the recording of a First Information Report (FIR) against actor Siddharth.

