The 2022 Oscars will have a host after three years of absence | Entertainment





This year’s Oscars will have a host after three years without a presenter. ABC Entertainment chairman Craig Erwich revealed that the Oscars night in March would see the return of the traditional format with a host, though he didn’t say who it would be as he joked that he could take the reins. He said on the Television Critics Association’s winter virtual press tour: “You heard it here first.” The Oscars last had a host in the form of Jimmy Kimmel in 2018, but haven’t had a presenter since Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting the following year after homophobic jokes he he had posted on social networks have resurfaced. This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 27 and will return to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater after being held at Union Station last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ride Along producer Will Packer was named executive producer for the ceremony. Erwich said: “Will really has his pulse on popular culture and entertainment. I know he has a lot in store and we’ll have more details to share soon.” Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently set his sights on the ring to host the ceremony, saying he “would really appreciate” the job if given the chance. He told the Hollywood Reporter: If they asked me, I would, and that would be a lot of fun. I would really appreciate it. “ Kevin previously revealed that he wished he had handled the controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets differently and confessed that there was a “big gap” between what he thought was the problem and what had actually bothered people. The 42-year-old star said: I firmly believe in lying down in the bed you made. “If there’s something you’ve done, then you’ve done it. You know, there’s no wiggle room around it. You can fix it, then you can move on. “With all this Oscar history, there was a big gap between what I thought was the problem and what the problem really was. “I was 10 years old where I made sure I didn’t joke or play like I did back then because that was a problem. I don’t care if you’re gay or not. I will love you anyway. “

