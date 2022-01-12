Fantico Presents List of Bollywood Collectibles





Fantico, a digitally licensed collectibles platform, announced on January 12, 2022 that it will be rolling out a non-fungible token (NFT) digital collection, which includes several collectibles on well-known personalities from every kind. Collectors can also purchase them using the Ethereum crypto token (ETH). NFTs are digital assets that use the blockchain to document ownership of items such as images, videos, and other collectibles. Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Vistas Media Capital, said: “With this first launch of NFT on our platform, which merges the physical and digital world, we hope to be able to introduce a new method of monetization. for such creations. We are happy to add Bollywood celebrity centric collectibles to our platform. “ What does the NFT collection have? The music-centric collection includes: Handwritten and signed lyrics by Javed Akhtar of the hit song Khwaabon Ki Shehzaadi (Princess of Dreams) by Mr. India by Shekhar Kapoor Handwritten lyrics by lyricist and poet Anjaan Saab from the rain song Amitabh Bachchan-Smita Patil Aaj Papat Jaayein sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle from the movie Namak Halaal Hand Written Lyrics of Title Song from Shah Rukh Khan Classic- Karan Johar Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Letterhead by Lyricist Sameer Anjaan in his own handwriting Centered suit: Cream Versace Trench Coat by Akshay Kumar from Dharmesh Darshan’s Dhadkan Jacket and harmonium of the great ghazal singer Talat Aziz. The antique scale changer harmonium is at least 70 years old and is made of aged Burmese teak wood. Talat Aziz used it for almost 32 years. This instrument was also played by great ghazals like Ghulam Ali and even Mehdi Hasan. John Prakash Rao, better known as Johny Lever, has “bollypunks” in his collection, including that of Chota Chatri, Natkhat Rani Badi Sayani, Pappi Anna and Aslam Bhai. Two of his stand-up comedies are also available as NFT — Street Fights (Lever’s comedic glimpses of today’s versus old street fights) and a rare video showing every household where people live. start talking to cricketers during a match as if they are listening. Fans can video call the King of Comedy.

