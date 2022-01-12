Universal Studios Hollywood unveils new annual pass offer – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know Save up to $ 50 with the purchase of a new one annual pass at the famous theme park online

Available until April 7, 2022

Visit “Jurassic World The Ride”, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” or the recently launched attraction “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash” When mapping out all of the things we intend to do in a year, we often flip through the pages of a newly purchased calendar (if, indeed, we are dealing with a physical calendar) and reflect. at appointments, errands and tasks. we cannot delay any longer. But from time to time ? It’s pretty darn nice to sketch out “laughing with a Minion” or “trying to cast spells” or even “gleefully backing away from a toothy T. Rex”. There are really few places where these particular things can happen around town, but the destination that offers all these unusual opportunities, and then some, is located on top of a hill, like a fairytale castle. , in Universal City. It is Universal Studios Hollywood we’re talking about (T. Rex was a likely giveaway, but the theme park is also home to magic and Minions), and the amusement-laden country just announced a new deal on its annual pass. The deal? You can save up to $ 50 on this entry giveaway, and you have until April 7, 2022 to buy your pass online. Once you have it in hand, you can make a splash in “Jurassic World The Ride”, embark on a dedicated “Simpsons” merry-go-round, summon the scenery-strewn backlot, and summon a bewitched sort of day at “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter “. And, as sure as a Minion loves bananas, you can count on the Annual Pass to provide other perks. Such as? “Discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family to the theme park as well as the popular seasonal event ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ and other special events are included in the Pass Member program,” shares the theme park team. Plus, Pass members can take advantage of raffle opportunities and discounts at participating CityWalk locations, ”which is amazing, especially if you spend a lot of time in the restaurants and shops of the neon entertainment district. . You’ll want to read everything before purchasing your pass and also review the theme park’s security policies. But something as sweet as one of those ultra-large donuts from Lard Lad, or a frothy butter beer enjoyed in the shade of Hogwarts Castle? The fact that your new calendar isn’t just filled with to-dos and to-dos. To be sandwiched between your errands and dates, you’ll be able to ‘search for a Mosasaurus’ and’ jump on a thrilling ‘Transformers’ adventure and’ zap through ‘Mummy’s Revenge’ ‘at ultra-fast speeds. fast. It’s cool to see on any calendar, especially when they are placed among the daily errands that we have to do. Make that happen? It just gets easier with a Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Pass. Start here, Mosasaurus mavens, Kung Fu Panda buddies and budding wizards. Universal Studios and the television stations owned by NBC operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

