Actor Siddharth apologizes to Saina Nehwal after backlash over comment





Siddharths comment on Saina Nehwals ‘tweet about the Punjab security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit has been heavily criticized for its sexist tone.

After receiving heavy reactions for her objectionable comments on a tweet from badminton player Saina Nehwal, actor Siddharth apologized to her on January 11 and said: If a joke needs to be explained, then it isn’t wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land. Siddharth’s response to Sainas ‘tweet condemning the security breach that took place in Punjab during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ recent visit has been heavily criticized on social media for its sexist tone. I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that (sic), Siddharth wrote in his letter of apology. On January 5, Saina Nehwal, who is also a member of the BJP, condemned the security breach in Punjab when Prime Minister Modis’ convoy was stopped for more than 20 minutes during an overflight in Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. She tweeted: No nation can claim to be safe if the safety of its own prime minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic). Responding to Sainas’ tweet, Siddharth wrote on January 10: “A subtle rooster world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Hands folded. Shame on you #Rihanna (sic).” In his apology which he posted on Twitter, Siddharth wrote: Dear Saina, I want to apologize to you for my crass joke I wrote in response to one of your tweets a few days ago. I can disagree with you on a lot of things, but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and my words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke … If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke to begin with. Sorry for a joke that didn’t land. I must however stress that my pun and humor had nothing of the malicious intent that so many people from all walks of life attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you that there was no gender involved in my tweet and certainly no intention to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth (sic), he said. Dear @NSaina pic.twitter.com/plkqxVKVxY Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 11, 2022 Saina had responded to Siddharth’s comment earlier on the day it was posted and said: I liked him as an actor but it wasn’t cool. He can express himself in better words, but I guess it’s Twitter and you stay noticed with such words and comments. Sainas’ father, Harvir Singh Nehwal, also condemned Siddharth’s comment and asked for an apology. Shiv Sena MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi, singer Chinmayi Sripaada, National Commission for Women President Rekha Sharma and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticized Siddharth for his comment. In an initial response to criticism, Siddharth said that “nothing disrespectful was intended”. “‘COCK & BULL’ This is the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and suggestive! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Point (sic),” he previously tweeted.

