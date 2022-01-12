Entertainment
Here are five times in the past that actor Siddharth has sparked controversy on Twitter
Actor Siddharth is in trouble again because of a comment he made against badminton champion Saina Nehwal. | Photo credit: Instagram
Not exactly the king of diplomacy, actor Siddharth Suryanarayanan – known as Siddharth – is more in the news for his controversial social media posts than his filmography. Last in the list of her not-so-pleasant blunders is her tweet against badminton champion Saina Nehwal which reeked of sexist overtones.
Last week, after the Prime Minister’s security was violated in the Punjab, Nehwal posted: “No nation can claim to be safe if the security of its own Prime Minister is compromised. I condemn, in the strongest possible words, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi ”.
In response to the tweet, Siddharth wrote: “A subtle rooster world champion … thank goodness we have protectors from India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”
Twitterati erupted, and his comment was followed by a strong backlash from netizens, the National Commission for Women (NCW), politicians, singers, the media and Nehwal’s family. They all called out to Siddharth for his very sexist and disgusting remark. NCW has taken notice of the remark, demanding that police action against him and his Twitter account be blocked. In its letter to the Maharashtra police, the NCW said: “The commission in its statement said that although the actor used obscene comments on Twitter on the post of sportswoman Saina Nehwal, they were misogynistic and outrageous towards a woman’s modesty amounts to disrespect and insults the dignity of women on social media platforms.
In her subtle (unintentional pun) way, the soft-spoken commuter said in a statement, “Yeah, I don’t know what he meant. I loved him as an actor but it didn’t. was not nice. He can express himself. with better words, but I guess it’s Twitter and you stay noticed with such words and comments. “
Siddharth’s response to the backlash was another tweet: “‘COCK & BULL’ That’s the benchmark. Reading otherwise is unfair and catchy! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or implied. Period” (sic.)
No sexual innuendo was intended as interpreted, it seems. Apparently his words were misunderstood and there is nothing he can do to change it. But then that has been a standard role every time he’s been called in for his controversial Twitter comments. This may be the last time but certainly not the first time Siddharth has found himself in a soup because of his unsavory tweets. We bring you five incidents where the actor controversially tweeted, which makes us believe the latest incident is a trivial case of misunderstanding.
1. The debrides
The one that just precedes the blunder response to Saina was also about the Prime Minister’s security breach. It is no secret that Siddharth has a problem with the Modi government and he has made sure that it does not remain so. As BJP leaders blamed Punjab CM Channi for the security breach incident, Siddharth adopted what he thought was a smart pun. He posted a photo of a tea strainer (incidentally called ‘channi’ in Hindi) and tweeted that although ‘channi’ is used to strain tea, nothing is to hold back a tea vendor – a search in the prime minister’s childhood as a tea seller.
2. Actors on the bridge
Again, surrounding the security breach, Siddharth tweeted a sarcastic remark asking, “How do we know that this was actually the Prime Minister and his convoy in Punjab?” He added that there could be paid actors posing as the Prime Minister and his convoy on the bridge and that he “has seen the same needy actors in other events before”.
3. The remark “toolbox” which still reeked of sexism
He targeted Times Now Navbharat presenter Navika Kumar – again, about the incident and reporting the security breach – and the word he used to describe it was ‘toolbox’ and said that “it will raise a stench” on the matter. Disgusting, to say the least.
4. “Cheaters Never Thrive”
Stepping away from the breach of security and politics a bit, it looks like the actor hasn’t spared his colleagues either. Shortly after actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Siddharth tweeted: “One of the first lessons I learned from a teacher in school. “Cheaters never prosper. ” What is your?”
While that was meant to be a cryptic remark, the reference was not lost on anyone. Twitterati was quick to point out that this was the stark remark of an abandoned ex. It was known in the City of Garlands that Siddharth had dated Samantha after divorcing his wife. However, the two paths parted for reasons unknown and Sam quickly tied the knot with Akkineni’s scion. Siddharth was obviously bitter, and this was reflected in his tweet which came hours after Sam and Chay announced their separation.
When netizens called him, his response was to go back to the Standard Model: He refuted the claims in an interview, saying his tweet had been misinterpreted and made no reference to Samantha. Now, we know where we’ve heard that before.
5. Let no one be spared, alive or dead
Siddharth Shukla – TV actor and 2019 Bigg Boss winner – died in September last year, apparently of a heart attack. This tragic development shocked the industry. But not Siddharth Suryanarayanan. He was left speechless in the face of “targeted hatred and harassment” against him. Why? Because a user mistakenly posted the photo of Siddharth Suryanarayanan in an obitweet and wrote: “RIP Siddharth” instead of the photo of Siddharth Shukla.
Our man quickly took up the keyboard and responded by tweeting, “That tweet and the replies. Nothing should surprise us these days, I guess. I’m speechless.” In another tweet, he said it was “targeted hate”. To put it precisely: “Targeted hatred and harassment. What have we been reduced to, ”he tweeted immediately after Siddharth Shukla’s death.
He was so busy blowing the case over a disproportionately harmless misidentification that he didn’t even spare a thought or a kind word of condolence for his colleague’s deceased soul. This time, when called, Siddharth deleted the tweet, but not before screenshots started to circulate around the internet.
