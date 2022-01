Jacqueline Fernandez Trolled After Old Online Videos

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines lately, however, for all the wrong reasons. The B-town diva, who has an interesting lineup of upcoming projects, recently asked media not to release any invasive images after a new image of her with alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekhar has gone viral on social media. For the uninformed, Jacqueline Fernandez has already appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement as part of a Rs 200 crore money laundering investigation involving Chandrashekhar and others. In the midst of the investigation, several private photos of Jacqueline with Sukesh surfaced online and the diva had made headlines for the same. In the last photo, Jacqueline was seen displaying a hickey as Sukesh lovingly planted a kiss on her nose. Recently, an old video of a bubbly Jacqueline posing for photographers was shared by famous dad Viral Bhayani. The video that was shared on the handle of Viral on Tuesday annoyed internet users. Social media users targeted Pap and Jacqueline and called her out for “damage control.” In the throwback video, Jacqueline is seen wearing a red satin gown and happily engaging with the paps who were lining up to click photos of her. As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens took to the comments section to troll Jacqueline over the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. “Even his bodyguard looks better than sukesh,” one Instagram user wrote while another said: “Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe.” Another user wrote: “Sukesh kidhar hai bhai… Nahi dik Raha”. “Public relations is working hard the minute I can see it,” commented another. “Damage control karne ki koshish,” commented another user. Watch the video below: Late on Saturday evening (January 8), an intimate photo of the 36-year-old actor with Chandrashekhar surfaced on the internet. Fernandez, whose mother reportedly suffered a stroke earlier last week in Bahrain, shared a statement on Instagram, writing that she is going through a rough time and would appreciate people drawing a line. “This country and its people have always given me a tremendous amount of love and respect. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a difficult time but I am sure my friends and C fans it is with this confidence that I would ask my media friends not to broadcast images of a nature that intrude on my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, I am sure you would not. would not do that for me either. Hopefully justice and common sense prevail. Thank you, “the Sri Lankan actor said in the statement. Last year, Fernandez was repeatedly grilled by the ED, as the agency suspects she is a “beneficiary” of the proceeds of crime allegedly generated by Chandrashekhar after defrauding and extorting money from prominent figures leading.

