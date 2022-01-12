Entertainment
Trade Tutor: Here’s why Ranveer Singh’s 83 ‘lackluster box office is good for Bollywood
I met Mr. Pankaj Tripathi exactly a month before the release of 83 and he only praised the movie. I had already heard whispers, that the film had turned out really well. As the release date approached, more screenings took place and word of mouth was electric. When the movie was a week away, I had started hearing stories that it was even better than Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Press screenings took place and the film was declared a blockbuster. Some journalists have compared him to Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam. It was widely announced that the records would be broken at the counters. “Cinemas will become stadiums and people will line up to watch this masterpiece.”
Well, none of that happened and the film struggled from day one at the box office. I had no doubt that 83 would be a great movie. I believed every word Tripathi ji said, but the Box Office is a whole different beast. I just couldn’t understand how a sports historical drama could be a theatrical blockbuster. This had never happened before and even around the world, sports dramas, as a genre, were now being driven by OTT platforms. The thing that was of great concern was the fact that as an industry Bollywood believed that 83 would set the box office on fire. People believed that a niche product with the help of scale, visuals, patriotism, and a national obsession (cricket) could help him achieve Box Office glory. This is exactly the problem that the majority of Bollywood filmmakers suffer from; thinking that the niche is universal. Thus, most of the post-Covid films have flocked to the box offices.
To date, 83 tickets have managed to sell around 57-58 lakh tickets (majority in subways) and on the other hand, Allu Arjun’s Hindi version of Pushpa has sold 75 lakh tickets (despite poor presentation during of the first two weeks). It shows just how disconnected Bollywood has become from its audiences that a Telugu-dubbed film sold more tickets in its backyard than its supposed Blockbuster. The only Bollywood film to stand among the ruins is Sooryavanshi (around 1.25cr tickets sold). Rohit Shetty, its creator, is an exception in Bollywood and not the rule. He was ridiculed enough by the local press about his movie brand, but held on to get everyone around him to eat a humble pie today.
Any film industry needs a theatrical force to survive and grow, otherwise other industries will take over your market and you will lose importance. There are many examples of industries dying and markets taken over by Hollywood. Success in theaters matters because you create great movie brands in theaters, which can then be monetized on other platforms.
Today’s theatrical content is a whole different thing. It has evolved enormously since the arrival of OTT deep pocket platforms. Many genres don’t work in theaters after Covid, for example dramas don’t work in theaters. Films targeting an adult audience find themselves in a tough spot these days as audiences haven’t returned after Covid in full force. Genre films are struggling to get openings in theaters. Films that are universal in nature and have wide appeal are those that appeal to audiences.
Today I see a realization in Bollywood after 83 that motion pictures have to reach the widest possible audience in order to get results. The small town audience who propelled Pushpa to Blockbuster status need his attention. The films advertised are major films, commonly referred to as Multi Genre Filmmaking. Movies that have action, romance, dancing, song, comedy, and tons of emotion are the ones that can bring Bollywood back into the picture. Films that excite audiences across the country are in preparation. All the biggest stars are now increasing their budgets to dazzle audiences. The action in Hindi films, which had all but disappeared with the exception of a few weird films, is making a comeback.
These are great signs for the industry. Bollywood caters to India’s largest market and over the past decade it had fallen into a comfort zone and focused only on subways. Financially they were successful, but erosion had set in and it now faces stiff competition from filmmakers in Hollywood and the South. Heading correction is underway and the next batch of films looks promising. Bollywood needs to go further and win over its core audience who reside in small towns in India. Hopefully in the near future we will see a wave of universal Bollywood blockbusters.
