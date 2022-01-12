“I’ve been touring for a long time even after …”





Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-grossing stars in Indian cinema. The superstar has delivered hit movies like Sooryanashi, Hera Pheri, Padman to name a few. However, he also made headlines for his affair with actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Rekha before eventually settling down with Twinkle Khanna. The superstar’s steamy affair with Raveena in the ’90s is still buzzing about in Garland City. It was around this time when the two were at the peak of their careers in the 90s and their on-screen couple received a lot of love from audiences. After the release of the movie Mohra, the two were madly in love with each other. Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon bonded well as they came from a similar background – Punjabi – and clicked instantly. Several reports even claimed that they had been seen together on multiple occasions. The duo were so serious about their relationship that they wanted to take the next step. Akshay and Raveena even got engaged to secretly get married in a temple. In a talk show, the Aranyak actress said her family was from Delhi and even her elders put a red dupatta on her head. As Cosmopolitan reported, she said, it was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to someone I knew. That’s what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit before the wedding because we thought that when there was the last day of my filming, we would go on and get married. Once I relaunched my career he told me again to leave him and we will continue with the marriage. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you. “There was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit who makes pooja and all. His family was descended from Delhi, my family was from Delhi. One of his eldest had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken for a marriage, ”added Raveena Tandon. However, they separated in 1998. For a long time, Akshay Kumar was silent about his engagement, marriage and breakup reports, but during a conversation with Rediff, the superstar had confessed to their engagement relationship. He said, “It was just a commitment that broke later. But excuse me, we weren’t married at all. Khiladi Kumar also claimed that they maintained a cordial relationship even after their breakup. “I actually toured with Raveena for a long time even after we broke up,” he said. Must read: Amit Sadh Opens Up On Breathe: Into The Shadows: Much Has Been Invested In Creating What Breathe Is Right Now Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

