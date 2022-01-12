Elwood Watson: the class, the spirit and the dignity of Sidney Poitier

The incomparable Sidney Poitier left this Earth last week, and it is virtually impossible to detail the impact he has had on both the world of cinema and society at large.

When Poitier received an Honorary Oscar at the 2002 Annual Oscars for his monumental contributions to the film industry, he reveled in such an honor with the refinement and sophistication that had been his hallmark since his first foray into the Hollywood community.

He was the first black man to receive the Oscar for Best Actor in 1963 for his role as handyman Homer Smith in the film Lillies of the Field. Poitier played a traveling jack-of-all-trades who stopped at an Arizona farm in the desert to get water for his car and ended up providing his carpentry skills to a group of nuns.

Poitiers films are considered among the most distinguished ever made by Hollywood. He was one of the most prominent actors of the 1960s and went on to become America’s number one box office star in 1967 with three smash box hits Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner? In the heat of the night and to sir with love. Very few actors of any generation have reached or reached such a level of notoriety.

At his death, tributes were numerous. “He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years,” Denzel Washington, another Oscar winner, told The Hollywood Reporter. Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry wrote on social media about the grace and class this man has shown throughout his life, the example he set for me, not just as a black man but as a human being, will never be forgotten.

For me the tallest of the great trees has fallen, Oprah Winfrey wrote, calling Poitier a friend, brother, confidant and teacher of wisdom.

In the widespread reactions both inside and outside Hollywood, there was no doubt that the moving, sophisticated and groundbreaking presence of a Hollywood giant had been silenced. For the most part, the films he starred in often delved into deeply controversial and extremely complex issues that generally escaped most other black actors of his day.

Straightforward, fearless, energetic, and unapologetic, Poitier skillfully dissected the unmistakable impositions, indignities, and injustices that had been and still were perpetrated against black Americans and other people of color in his work. Without hesitation, he informed Americans of the abundant and abundant history of people of African descent. In all aspects of his work, he displayed the usual resilience, pioneering spirit, and patience that have always been a staple of American culture when it comes to its citizens of color, especially those of color. Black Americans.

In his films, Poitier skillfully showed the whole world the dignity and pride of the black experience. In particular, he told black men that they were good looking, smart, tough, and cultured, and he did so with unmistakable candor and shamelessness. This was evident by the intelligence in which he chose his roles. He was very insightful about the culture of America he played for.

A number of his cinematic choices aroused the ire of some more radical blacks and whites, who felt he personified the image of a non-threatening, easy-going and secure Negro. The late film critic Pauline Kael wrote that Sidney Poitier always seems to play the all-American boy next door. Such an image is a bit tiring. In a more scathing acid review, New York Times film critic Clifford Mason wrote It Remains Unreal, as he has for nearly two decades, playing essentially the same role, the antiseptic, one-dimensional hero.

Critics aside, even his staunchest critics couldn’t deny Poitiers unchallenged on-screen power, no matter how subtle or blatant his playing was.

Race, class, religion, sex politics, and other dynamics have constantly upended American society, and Poitier, with its keen precision and occasional wit, fearlessly resolved such questions. Such thoughtful commentary prompted segments of American society to engage in serious reflection and introspection. Indeed, his demeanor was so sophisticated that many people eagerly followed his every move.

Sidney Poitier was one of a kind. His level of talent, intellect, insight, skill and other assets were undeniably admirable. The broad outpouring of admiration and respect he received was well deserved. He was a legend during his time on Earth. We will miss him. May he rest in peace.

Elwood Watson is Professor of History, Black Studies, and Gender and Sexuality Studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and lecturer.

