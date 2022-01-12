Chelsea Houska responds to pregnancy rumors: is she expecting baby # 5?

For the first time since she rose to fame as a teenager, Chelsea Houska is enjoying some privacy these days.

The quest for a less public life led Houska to resign Teen mom 2 in November 2020, and although it couldn’t be easy to walk away from the gig that made her rich and famous, Chelsea made the decision for the sake of her children and her own peace of mind. .

Of course, when you have 6.4 million Instagram followers – most of whom crave daily updates on your life – there’s a limit to the privacy you can find, even on the windswept plains. of South Dakota.

Fans are still interested in just about everything in Chelsea’s life, and for the most part, she seems to be okay with it.

After all, these days she has good control over which aspects of her life are made public, which she didn’t when she appeared on MTV.

Yet the internet is the internet, and even for someone as beloved as Chelsea, social media can often become a very dark place.

The mother of four has remembered it several times in recent weeks.

First, commentators began to voice concerns about Houska’s self-esteem.

(They argued that her interests in fashion and fitness were indicative of a lack of body positivity.)

Soon after, fans accused Chelsea of ​​doing too much with Botox.

(Of course, these comments weren’t worded in a particularly polite manner.)

Now Houska’s Instagram followers are once again dissecting her photos and offering up unsolicited information.

Except this time, they don’t shame her for her looks but rather make crazy guesses about her private life.

On Monday, Chelsea and her husband Cole De Boer attended a concert by country artist Eric Church.

Small church is good for the soul @ericchurchmusic, Chelsea captioned the photo above.

As you can see the De Boers are each holding a drink, but Chelsea’s is clear … and that’s all it takes to start a pregnancy rumor!

The water? one fan commented, adding an eyeball emoji for good measure.

WHITE CLAW lol, ” Chelsea responded, according to In Touch.

I thought you were pregnant, one person wrote, clearly under the impression Chelsea missed the implication of the previous comment.

Same. I was like hmmmm. Water, isn’t it? “Added another.

Now this is a situation where Chelsea are easy to ignore and move on.

She doesn’t even have to go out and explicitly deny that she’s pregnant.

The fact that she is sipping White Claw in public does a really good job of sending her that message.

Still, the situation is a reminder of how much BS Chelsea is forced to endure on a daily basis.

Last week she was criticized for being too obsessed with health and fitness.

This week, fans are losing their minds to allegations that she drank water at a concert.

Chelsea and Cole are or are not planning on having more children, but if that happens we doubt they will keep it a secret.

The reality of the situation is that they are probably living pretty boring lives of domestic contentment these days.

And when Houska fans come to terms with that fact and stop seeking the drama, she’ll likely be even happier!