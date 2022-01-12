Fantico Launches Bollywood NFTs Associated With Physical Memories





Fantico manages digital assets relating to the fields of cinema, sport, art and music. These digital assets will be auctioned with the physical memory it symbolized Last year, Indian producer, director and actor Kamal Haasan teamed up with Fanticoto to launch his digital avatar as an NFT in a metaverse. The licensed digital collectibles platform Fantico featured a new roster of Bollywood collectibles, including NFTs of singer Javed Akhtar’s handwritten lyrics and a Versace jacket worn by actor Akshay Kumar in a movie. Fantico manages digital assets relating to the fields of cinema, sport, art and music. It already has NFT collections featuring famous Indian celebrities. These digital assets will be auctioned with the physical memory that it symbolized. The items that will be auctioned are: Handwritten lyrics of the song Hawaii hawaii by Mr. India by Shekhar Kapoor. Signed by singer and music director Javed Akhtar Lyrics of the song Aaj Rapat Jaayen from the movie Namak Halaal Handwritten lyrics of the title song of the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Platinum jubilee trophy received by the film Namak Halaal for completing 75 weeks in theaters. The trench coat Versace worn by Akshay Kumar in the film Dhadkan Jacket and harmonium of singer Ghazal Talat Azizs Bollypunks by actor Johnny Lever, inspired by the incredibly popular (and ridiculously overpriced) cryptopunk NFTs. “With this first launch of NFT on our platform that merges the physical and digital world, we hope to be able to provide a new method of monetization for such creations. We are happy to add Bollywood celebrity centric collectibles to our platform, said Abhayanand Singh, co-founder of Vistas Media Capital, who is an investor in Fantico. Last year Indian producer, director and actor A-listed Kamal Haasan had partnered with Fanticoat the launch of his digital avatar as an NFT in a Metaverse where Fantico will launch a game based on him. With the launch of these NFTs, a new cohort of Indian celebrities joins a long and illustrious list of Indian celebrities entering the NFT space. A list that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone and Salman Khan. For more on the Indian celebrities who entered the NFT space, rRead our in-depth article which lists Bollywood and Cricket stars who participated in the industry last year, and how they chose to do so.

