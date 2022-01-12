Rapper and actor Eve’s uterine fibroids

Rapper, former ‘The Talk’ co-host and actress Eve, 43, announced she was taking maternity leave from her ABC show “Queens.” She and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting their first child in February. During a recent “Tamron Hall Show”, Eve revealed that her path to this birth was long and strewn with pitfalls:

“We went through our fertility journey, we went to doctors first and we just checked things out, and we did IVF. [in vitro fertilization]so we went through that trip as well, ”she told Hall. “But… something told me that something was wrong with my body.” And I ended up going to a specialist. They said to me ‘I don’t care: you can do 20 laps [of IVF], you can have all the sex you want – you’ll never get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus already thinks it’s pregnant. ‘”

Eve said she had always had excruciatingly painful menstrual cycles and learned that fibroids were probably a contributing factor. In 2020, she underwent surgery to remove fibroids and improve her chances of getting pregnant. She told Hall that she cried when she had her first painless period after her myomectomy.

Eve said she believes it is important for women like her to share their stories publicly and that she hopes to educate women to be careful about what is going on in their bodies and to stand up for themselves when working with them. the medical system.

What are Uterine Fibroids?

Uterine fibroids, or leiomyomas, are tumors or growths made up of smooth muscle cells, fibroblasts, and other materials that grow in or on the wall of the uterus. They are almost always benign. In fact, they are the most common non-cancerous tumors in women of childbearing age.

Fibroids can grow as a single tumor, or there may be a lot of them in the uterus. They can be as small as an apple seed or as large as a grapefruit. In unusual cases, they can get very large.

Fibroids can be of different sizes or shapes. The clusters or clusters of fibroids are often different sizes. Fibroids can grow, shrink, or maintain a constant size over time.

Fibroids are classified according to where they grow:

Submucosal fibroids grow just under the uterine lining and into the endometrial cavity

Intramural fibroids grow between the muscles of the uterus

Subserous fibroids grow outside the uterus

Some fibroids grow on stems that grow on the surface of the uterus or into the uterine cavity. They are called pedunculated fibroids.

Uterine fibroids are clonal in origin, appear after menarche, usually grow during the reproductive years, and then stabilize or regress after menopause. About 20 to 80% of women develop fibroids before the age of 50. Fibroids are more common in women in their 40s and early 50s.

What are the symptoms of uterine fibroids?

Many women have no symptoms of fibroids. However, uterine fibroids can cause uncomfortable or sometimes painful symptoms, such as the following:

Heavy bleeding or painful periods

Feeling “full” in the lower abdomen (pelvic pressure)

Frequent urination (caused by a fibroid pressing on the bladder)

Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia)

Reproductive problems, such as infertility, multiple miscarriages, and early onset of labor during pregnancy

Obstetric problems, such as an increased likelihood of a cesarean section

What Are the Causes of Uterine Fibroids?

Currently, the exact causes of urinary fibroids are unknown. Research data suggests that some or all of these factors may play a role in the growth of uterine fibroids: (See Segars et al.)

Genetics (e.g., genetic mutations in the MED12, HMGA2, COL4A5 / COL4A6, Where F H Genoa)

Estrogen and progesterone

Micronutrients, such as iron, which the body only needs in small amounts in the blood – for example, vitamin D deficiency may be associated with uterine fibroids

It is likely that fibroids are caused by many factors that interact with each other.

What are the risk factors for uterine fibroids?

Several factors can affect a woman’s risk of having uterine fibroids, including the following:

Age (older women are more at risk than younger women)

Family history of uterine fibroids

Consumption of food additives

Factors that can reduce the risk of fibroids:

Pregnancy (risk decreases with increasing number of pregnancies)

Long-term use of oral or injectable contraceptives

How are uterine fibroids treated? (According to NICHD)

Medical treatments

Medical treatments may only provide temporary relief from the symptoms of fibroids. When the drugs are stopped, the fibroids may grow back and symptoms may return.

Common medical treatments for fibroids include:

Pain medications: Over the counter or prescription medications are often used for mild or occasional pain caused by fibroids.

Birth control pills or other types of hormonal birth control: these drugs help control heavy bleeding and painful periods; however, this therapy can sometimes cause fibroids to enlarge.

Progestin-releasing intrauterine device (IUD): The hormonal IUD, also called intrauterine contraception, reduces heavy and painful bleeding, but does not treat the fibroids themselves. It is not recommended for women who have very large fibroids, which can block the uterine cavity.

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists: These drugs stop the body from making the hormones that cause ovulation and also reduce the size of fibroids. Because this treatment can cause side effects that mimic the symptoms of menopause (such as hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal dryness) and bone loss, it is not intended for long-term use. . Most of the time, these drugs are used for a short time to reduce the size of fibroids before surgery or to treat anemia.

Antihormonal agents or hormone modulators (such as selective progesterone receptor modulators): these medicines, which include mifepristone, and letrozole, have been studied with varying results. In May 2021, the FDA approved Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) as once-daily treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Hysterectomy

Hysterectomy is the only sure way to completely cure uterine fibroids. This may be an option for women who are postmenopausal or near menopause or for those for whom motherhood is no longer desired. It can also be used for women with very large fibroids or very heavy bleeding.

Endometrial ablation

Endometrial ablation, which destroys the lining of the uterus, is used to treat small fibroids inside the uterus. Ablations can be performed in a variety of ways, including using electric currents, microwave energy, high-energy radio waves, hydrothermal energy, and freezing.

Although pregnancy is unlikely after this procedure, it can happen. Women who get pregnant after endometrial ablation are at higher risk of miscarriage and other problems.

Uterine artery embolization

In uterine artery embolization (WATER), also called uterine fibroid embolization, a doctor makes a small incision in the groin area, inserts a catheter into the large blood vessel, and slides the tube until it reaches the arteries that supply blood to it. ‘uterus. The doctor then injects tiny particles of plastic or gel through the tube into the arteries. The particles block blood flow to the fibroids, so eventually they shrink and symptoms can be relieved.

Some research has shown that UAE successfully treats fibroids, but about a third of women need treatment again within 5 years (see Agency for Research and Quality in Health [AHRQ]).

Since this procedure stops blood flow to certain parts of the uterus, it can affect the functioning of the uterus. It can also affect the function of the ovaries if the inserted particles drift into other areas of the pelvis, such as the ovarian artery. The effect on pregnancy is unclear, but an increased risk of miscarriage has been reported. For this reason, most healthcare providers do not recommend UAE for women who wish to have children.

MRI-guided focused ultrasound

This treatment destroys fibroids using high intensity ultrasound. The healthcare professional uses an MRI scanner to see the fibroids, then directs focused ultrasound waves through the skin to destroy the fibroids. This option is generally recommended for women who only have a few large fibroids. (See Jacoby et al.)

Scientists are still studying the long-term effects of this procedure. Studies show that although symptoms improve for up to a year after having a focused MRI-guided ultrasound, within 2 years, about one in three women will need another surgery or procedure. to treat fibroids.

Myomectomy

Myomectomy is a surgical procedure that only removes fibroids and leaves healthy areas of the uterus intact. It can preserve the ability to get pregnant.

Myomectomy can be performed in three ways: hysteroscopy, laparotomy, or laparoscopy.

Studies show that myomectomy can relieve symptoms related to fibroids in 80-90% of women. (See AHRQ). The original fibroids do not grow back after surgery, but new fibroids can grow.

Clinical trials examining various aspects of uterine fibroids can be viewed at clinical trials.gov.

Michele R. Berman, MD, is a pediatrician turned medical journalist. She was educated at Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Its mission is both journalistic and educational: to report on common illnesses affecting uncommon people and to summarize the evidence-based medicine behind the headlines.