Universal Studios Hollywood New 2022 Annual Pass Offer!





It’s time for resolutions, and what better personal challenge than to experience Universal Studios Hollywood as many times as possible this New Year with a Annual pass, save up to $ 50 online until April 7, 2022. Universal Studios Hollywood is the perfect place to create the perfect memories as guests bravely face off against the incredibly realistic Indominus rex in Jurassic WorldThe Ride or become one of the stray puppies adopted on award-winning Illuminations The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash stroll. For anyone looking to enjoy endless entertainment all year round, Universal Studios Hollywood offers Memorable Experiences, Magical Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, to worlds animated by Illuminations Me, ugly and nasty Minion Mayhem and The Simpsons Ride in Springfield, USA, guests can also enjoy world-famous backstage Studio Tour as well as delicious culinary delights and unique and popular merchandise. Pass members enjoy a variety of exclusive incentives designed especially for these valued ticket holders. Discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family to the theme park as well as the popular seasonal Halloween Horror Nights event and other special events are included in the Pass Member program. Additionally, Pass members can take advantage of raffle opportunities and discounts at participating CityWalk locations. More information on the Annual Pass options is available here. Blackout dates apply to some passes and reservations may be required for return tours. Additional restrictions apply.

By order of public health of the counties of LA, all persons 5 years of age and older should be prepared to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 approved by the FDA or WHO (full 14 days after the final dose is given), or a negative test carried out within 24 hours (antigen, i.e. rapid test) or 48 hours (PCR test) of visit, before entry to the theme park. A COVID-19 self-test, sometimes called a “home test”, is not acceptable. Guests aged 18 and over must also present photo identification. An audit will take place as needed depending on the number of visitors to the theme park. Children under 5 are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Regardless of the vaccination status, face covers must be worn at all times, indoors and outdoors, when visiting the theme park. At Universal CityWalk, face coverings must be worn indoors. Before visiting, click on here to review the safety guidelines for Universal Studios Hollywood.



