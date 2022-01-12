Will Aryan Khan controversy lead to more stars sending their children to study abroad? -Entertainment News, Firstpost

Aamir Khan’s words in 2015 about his children’s safety are now spilling over to the entertainment industry, thanks to the Aryan Khan affair.

Star children are an under attack. At least that’s what Bollywood parents seem to believe. After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested for drug use on Gandhi Jayanti last year, parents of star children began to automatically rethink the future of their neighborhood.

Is it Safe for Star Children to Stay in India? No seems to be the current answer.

A star parent, whose son was launched with great fanfare last year (and who is not a Muslim), admitted things were not looking good for star children in this country. And I mean privileged kids from all walks of life, why just the entertainment industry? But yes, more and more eyes are turning to celebrities in the glamor industry. Our children are more vulnerable than the children of entrepreneurs and politicians because we are loved more by people.

The star father admitted that he would have had doubts about a career for his son in Bollywood if the Aryan episode had happened sooner.

Bollywood parents are seriously considering taking their kids to safer places. Nawazuddin Siddiquis, two children are now attending school in Dubai. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans, the two children, Taimur and Jehangir, will attend boarding school in England as will their father and their two aunts (Saba and Soha Ali Khan).

At a summit, Aamir said, “When I chat with Kiran (Rao, then wife) at home, she says Should we leave India? This is a disastrous and important statement for Kiran. She is afraid for her child. She is afraid of the atmosphere around us. She is afraid to open the newspapers every day. The people who are our elected officials, the people we choose to look after us for five years, state or center, when people take the law into their own hands, we expect these people to take a strong stand, that ‘They make a strong statement, they speed up the legal process, when we see it happening there is a feeling of security but when we don’t see it happening there is a feeling of insecurity.

Unlike many self-made Bollywood stars, SRK’s son made the news in 2021 through no fault of his own. Without trying, Aryan became the most talked about Khan of the Year in the entertainment industry, when on October 2, 2020, he was arrested for drug possession / use (or otherwise).

During the month he was behind bars, Aryan became the poster child of the privileged persecution.

No one knows why he was repeatedly arrested or refused on bail. The Kafkaesque twist in the history of persecution and imprisonment has made Aryan the most sensational budding star in Bollywood. The boy received offers from Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashutosh Gowariker.

But it looks like his shrewd father now has other plans for his son. A friend of the superstar reveals that Aryan wanted to be a filmmaker. He still does. However, his father is not in favor of any of his children being in the entertainment industry, not after what Aryan went through.

Sources close to SRK reveal that he believes his family has only been targeted for who he is. Shah Rukh does not speak about it on any public platform. But he is certainly wary of his children’s interest in show business. Her daughter Suhana makes her acting debut in Zoya Akhtars’ adaptation of the Archies comic book. Shah Rukh cannot and will not reverse this process. But he can and will prevent his son from being part of the entertainment world, says a close friend of the Khans.

