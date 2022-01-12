Bob Saget: what to watch to remember the beloved comedy actor

With a heavy heart, we look back on the life and career of a man who made millions of people of all ages laugh. Sunday January 9, 2022, Bob Saget died at the age of 65 for currently unspecified causes, leaving behind an endearing legacy on stage as comic book and on screen as Danny Tanner on Full house, among other roles. Here are some more great examples of the best Bob Saget movies and TV shows you can stream now in his honor, starting with the hit sitcom you may have known him best for.

Full House (HBO Max)

Recently widowed TV reporter (Bob Saget) gets help raising his three young daughters (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) from his Elvis-obsessed brother-in-law (John Stamos) and friend childhood cartoon (Dave Coulier) who moves into his San Francisco home.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: While Danny Tanner looked nothing like the R-rated stage character Bob Saget had become known for during his stand-up debut, leading the Full house to throw as a sentimental and neat freak, sentimental “skinny hugging machine” for eight seasons has made the actor a household name.

Stream Full House on HBO Max .

Buy Full House on Amazon .

Fuller House (Netflix)

Recently widowed veterinarian DJ Fuller, née Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), receives help raising her three young sons (Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt) from sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and her eccentric childhood friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), who all move into Danny Tanner’s former home in San Francisco.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: More than two decades later Full house aired his latest encore, Bob Saget returned to reprise his role as Danny Tanner in the endearing and cleverly self-referencing Netflix original follow-up series Fuller house for a total of 15 episodes.

Stream Fuller House on Netflix .

How I Met Your Mother (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

A New York City architect (Josh Radnor) reminds his teenage son and daughter of a series of memories and misadventures involving him and his friends (Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan) that led to the moment he fell in love with their mom.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget once again achieved sitcom royalty status without ever even showing his face in the uncredited role of “Future Ted” on the how I Met Your Mother to throw, which tells the story of the nine hilarious and inspiring seasons of the long series.

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Hulu .

Stream How I Met Your Mother on Amazon Prime .

Buy How I Met Your Mother on Amazon .

Dirty Work (HBO Max)

An immature, aimless man (co-writer Norm Macdonald) and his equally irresponsible best friend (Artie Lange) decide to turn their skills into vengeful machinations into a real business in order to fund the surgery of the friend’s sick father (Jack Warden).

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: The rawer, unfiltered and shameless sense of humor that Bob Saget is otherwise known for found new life in 1998 when he directed Dirty work, which is also one of the funniest and most simple best movies with Norm Macdonald – another beloved and pioneering comic book and friend of Saget who sadly passed away in September 2021.

Stream Dirty Work on HBO Max .

Rent / Buy Dirty Work on Amazon .

The Penguin Stuff (Google Play)

An analysis of the mating rituals performed by Antarctic penguins, seen through the eyes of a cynical and rude bird (Bob Saget) and his pal (Lewis Black) on a 70 mile journey to the looking for love in the snow.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget’s hotter side became particularly evident in 2006 when he wrote, directed, co-produced and voiced The penguin stuffing – a mock documentary that clearly aims to take photos of the successful, Oscar-winning documentary The penguins walk placing recordings of his star-studded supporting voice cast (including Norm Macdonald and Samuel L. Jackson as Narrator) on real images of nature.

Rent / Buy Farce Of The Penguins on Google Play .

Benjamin (Amazon Location)

Divorced man invites several of his relatives to his home to help him organize an intervention for his teenage son, whom he assumes to be a drug addict, but the event only succeeds in uncovering the personal issues that everyone else involved are facing.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: After more than a decade since the release of The penguin stuffing, Bob Saget took over the director’s chair in 2019 for the RedBox exclusivity Benjamin – a thunderous dysfunctional family comedy also starring a star cast including Saget, Rob Corddry, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Parenting to throw member Max Burkholder in the title role.

Rent / Buy Benjamin on Amazon .

The Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget (Paramount +)

For the 2008 Comedy Central Annual Celebrity Roast, the the man of (dis) honor in the hot seat was Bob Saget – but, as usual, none of the other famous roasters were immune either.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Speaking of finding out about each other’s problems (but while having fun, of course), that was essentially the goal of the star-studded platform featured on Bob Saget’s Comedy Central Roast, in which the man of the hour was torn apart with brilliantly brutal humor by people like his friend, Norm Macdonald , his Full house co-star John Stamos (serving as Roast Master), Oscar winner Cloris Leachman, and more.

Stream The Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget on Paramount + .

Buy The Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget on Amazon .

Historic Roasts (Netflix)

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross hosts a series of parties where celebrities pose as notable figures in history to poke fun at their shortcomings, while showing appreciation for the enduring legacy they have preserved as posthumous.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget’s Comedy Central roast wouldn’t mark the last time he was subjected to a sarcastic humor blockade since in 2019 he spent a night in the hot seat as the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, in the first episode of the original Netflix comedy series Historic roasts, which also featured a John Stamos appearance as none other than John Wilkes Booth.

Stream Historical Roasts – Season 1, Episode 1 on Netflix .

Bob Saget: It’s not good (HBO Max)

In front of a live audience at New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, Bob Saget recounts being a divorced single father, performs a song on his Full house the character’s questionable sexuality, and much more.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: A year before he faced some scorching, ribbed humor at his own expense in his Comedy Central Roast, Bob Saget released It is not fair – an original HBO comedy special that would forever prevent viewers from ever being able to watch one of their favorite sitcom dads the same way again.

Stream Bob Saget: It’s Not Good on HBO Max .

Rent / Buy Bob Saget: Things Are Wrong on Amazon .

Bob Saget: That’s what I’m talking about (Amazon Prime, Tubi)

Bob Saget brings a live audience of Seattle’s Moore Theater to more entertaining observations, revealing personal anecdotes and self-written ballads filtered through his signature disgusting prospect.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Bob Saget would continue his attempts to convince audiences that he was not at all like Danny Tanner with an even more raunchy and endlessly rude stand-up special called This is what I’m talking about, which first aired on Showtime in 2013.

Stream Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talking About on Amazon Prime .

Stream Bob Saget: that’s what I’m talking about on Tubi .

Rent / Buy Bob Saget: that’s what I’m talking about on Amazon .

Bob Saget: From zero to sixty (Amazon Prime, Tubi)

Through funnier stories about career highlights and songs about this and that, Bob Saget proved in this hour-long performance at the Williamsburg Hall of Music in Brooklyn that, having just turned sixty at this point , his comedic styles had matured… a bit.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: Directed by prolific comedy special director Jay Chapman, 2017 From zero to sixty would be the last solo stand-up show Bob Saget would release, but would see him come out on a high note bringing out a relatively softer, fully authentic side of the stage.

Stream Bob Saget: Zero To Sixty on Amazon Prime .

Stream Bob Saget: Zero To Sixty on Tubi .

Rent / Buy Bob Saget: Zero To Sixty on Amazon .

Comedy Warriors: Healing With Humor (Tubi)

A group of people whose lives have been irrevocably changed by devastating accidents while serving in the U.S. military are looking for a way to cope by making fun of themselves on stage.

Why it’s worth checking out if you like Bob Saget: With the ultimate goal of showing how truly sweet a soul he is, Bob Saget volunteered to be one of many famous comedians (also including Zach Galifianakis, Lewis Black and Office to throw member / writer BJ Novak) training wounded war veterans to follow their stand-up dreams, as seen in Comedy Warriors: Healing With Humor – a heartwarming 2013 documentary by director John Wager.

Stream Comedy Warriors: Healing With Humor on Tubi .

Stream Comedy Warriors: Healing With Humor on IMDb TV .

Rent / Buy Comedy Warriors: Heal Through Humor on Amazon .