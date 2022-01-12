Bollywood movie will help me get back in shape, says hotel Transylvania 4 actor Keegan-Michael Key

The cast of Hotel Transylvania is back with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. This time around, the tale revolves around a machine that reverses roles, turning humans into monsters and back again, causing madness and chaos in the hotel. One of the film’s most beloved characters is Michael-Keegan Key, who plays the goofy Murray, a mummy known for his lines and odd behavior.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA IS A FAMILY PROJECT

For Keegan, Hotel Transylvania is almost a family project and what keeps him coming back to play the character is the love audiences have shown him for the role. As someone who grew up watching and loving animated films, Murray is a character Keegan can’t give up. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Keegan opened up about his love for the film and if he is open to a Bollywood film in the near future.

What keeps you spellbound and excited about Hotel Transylvania movies?

I’m still excited to get back into this character. Mainly because he’s a distinct character who doesn’t look like me at all. And it’s always exciting to play as an actor. The other thing is, I’ve always found the stories and plots of these movies so entertaining, so funny, so heartfelt and you get excited to make these movies. They are well written, the animation is top notch and some of them even have messages.

As you grew up, what voice over did you like?

One voice I really liked was Fozzie Bear from the Muppet show. I also liked this other character from the Hanna – Barbara animated show called Snagglepuss. He also had a very distinct voice and an interesting character. I liked a lot of the character voices from the cartoons and loved the accents.

Would you be ready to make a Bollywood film in India?

Absolutely, because it would help me get in shape as I would have to dance and sing! I would be 100 percent open to doing a Bollywood project in India.