Entertainment
Bollywood movie will help me get back in shape, says hotel Transylvania 4 actor Keegan-Michael Key
In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Hotel Translyvania 4 actor Keegan-Michael Key said a Bollywood movie will help him get in shape. Read his full interview.
India Today.in interacts with Keegan-Michael Key
The cast of Hotel Transylvania is back with Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. This time around, the tale revolves around a machine that reverses roles, turning humans into monsters and back again, causing madness and chaos in the hotel. One of the film’s most beloved characters is Michael-Keegan Key, who plays the goofy Murray, a mummy known for his lines and odd behavior.
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA IS A FAMILY PROJECT
For Keegan, Hotel Transylvania is almost a family project and what keeps him coming back to play the character is the love audiences have shown him for the role. As someone who grew up watching and loving animated films, Murray is a character Keegan can’t give up. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Keegan opened up about his love for the film and if he is open to a Bollywood film in the near future.
What keeps you spellbound and excited about Hotel Transylvania movies?
I’m still excited to get back into this character. Mainly because he’s a distinct character who doesn’t look like me at all. And it’s always exciting to play as an actor. The other thing is, I’ve always found the stories and plots of these movies so entertaining, so funny, so heartfelt and you get excited to make these movies. They are well written, the animation is top notch and some of them even have messages.
As you grew up, what voice over did you like?
One voice I really liked was Fozzie Bear from the Muppet show. I also liked this other character from the Hanna – Barbara animated show called Snagglepuss. He also had a very distinct voice and an interesting character. I liked a lot of the character voices from the cartoons and loved the accents.
Would you be ready to make a Bollywood film in India?
Absolutely, because it would help me get in shape as I would have to dance and sing! I would be 100 percent open to doing a Bollywood project in India.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/a-bollywood-film-would-help-me-get-in-shape-says-hotel-transylvania-4-actor-keegan-michael-key-1899126-2022-01-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]