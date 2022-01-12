Bollywood celebrities obsessed with wearing corsets





The relationship of the corset with women in fashion has not always been linear. We hated them – they were even brandished for being anti-feminist at one point – and considered their waist-cinching and breast-lifting qualities to be more flattering for the male gaze than for helping our bodies. They had managed to come back into our lexicon ever since Madonna made the corset cool in the 80s and designer Vivienne Westwood injected the garment with her signature rebellious spirit. But even then, corsets weren’t as ubiquitous as they have become in the past couple of years. And Bollywood seems to be obsessed with them right now. Corsets as tops

Ananya Panday made headlines recently when she took to Instagram to post photos of her look, a brown, partly sheer, backless corset, which the actor wore over a knit skirt from H&M. Picture: Instagram / @ananyapanday Grunge label Polite Society’s Tara Sutaria look also includes a boneless corset with lace detailing, once a staple in Victorian women’s outfits, such as a top she wore with a pair of anti-slip pants. matching fit. Picture: Instagram / @ spacemuffin27 Sonakshi Sinha’s cropped corset is enough inspiration to swap your undershirt for a blazer with one. It’s a great way to show off your torso despite wearing a tracksuit. The actor’s sunny yellow ensemble, styled by Mohit Rai, comes from the new Monokrom label. Picture: Instagram / @mohitrai Can a corset be feminine enough to be worn with a skirt? The conception of Prabal Gurung seems to make us think that it is possible. With tie details for the straps, the outfit worn by Katrina Kaif is an inspiration to pair a corset with a flowing skirt. Picture: Instagram / @ stylebyami Corsets in Indian clothes

Corsets are also becoming a silhouette of choice for designers looking to make a difference when it comes to Indian clothing. Just look at Manish Malhotra, who swapped the top half of an anarkali for a corset and even made the garment a halter top, or replaced a regular sleeveless blouse from his chikankari lehenga with a corset-inspired design. Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted wearing a set of draped skirts by designer Tarun Tahiliani who experimented with a corset with bonings and handmade embroidery. Picture: Instagram / @ stylebyami Picture: Instagram / @ bhumipednekar Picture: Instagram / @ manishmalhotraworldAlso Read: Risky Celebrity-Inspired Blouse Designs To Consider This Wedding Season

