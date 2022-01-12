



Few realize that Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, who died on Friday at the age of 94, was born in Miami. Miami is also where the actor, who broke endless racial boundaries with his art, first encountered deep racism as a teenager. An incident in the city with the hate group, the Ku Klux Klan, changed her life. The story goes that Poitier was born prematurely in Miami when his parents, who were farmers from the Bahamas, came to town to sell the produce of their small tomato farm. Her mother gave birth two months earlier. Poitier was born and the family finally returned home. Years later as a teenager, Poitier moved to Miami to live with an older brother. As he told Oprah Winfrey and in his speeches, the young Poitier held menial jobs. One day, he says, he was asked to deliver a package to a fancy house. Instead of leaving the package at the back door, as black was asked, he knocked on the front door. In the south of the 1940s, it was a capital crime for a black man, but Poitier, being from the Bahamas, was not fully aware of the consequences. Of course, we like to think that maybe he did it on purpose, and that he was already fighting racism in his own way. The owner reported the Poitiers transgression to the local KKK chapter. When he and his brother learned he was wanted by the KKK, who were looking for him to teach him a lesson, the Poitiers brother put his younger brother on a bus to New York. Shortly after arriving in the Big Apple, Poitier was jailed for vagrancy and lived briefly in an orphanage. He then lied about his age and joined the United States Army, where he served with the 1267th Medical Detachment before being discharged. Back in New York City, he worked a string of dead-end jobs until he answered a newspaper ad for actors placed by the American Negro Theater. And the rest, as they say, is history. This incident in Miami was probably paramount in forming Poitier who became not only a Hollywood pioneer who paved the way for generations of black movie stars, but also a vocal activist of the civil rights movement. But that Miami helped him teach him what racism looks like isn’t something we should be proud of.

The above editorial was published on January 10 by the Miami Herald. His views are his.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bedfordgazette.com/miami-owes-late-actor-an-apology/article_c1a3f564-802c-5411-8482-aaab18211a41.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

