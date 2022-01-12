‘Absolutely no big deal but a mockery’: actor Dileep informs Kerala HC of new accusations | Dileep actress kidnapping case | Kerala Latest News

Kochi: The Kerala High Court postponed Tuesday until January 14 the hearing of a plea for bail of Malayalam actor Dileep in a case registered by the criminal branch of the Kerala police for allegedly threatening investigators in charge of the investigation into the 2017 assault case against the actress.

A single chamber of Judge Gopinath P instructed the public prosecutor to obtain instructions in the matter.

Dileep’s lawyer argued in court that while there was no likelihood of arrest in his opinion, the plea for bail before arrest had to be moved because it involves people of high standing. level.

“While the likelihood of an arrest is not there, this is a high-profile case. Absolutely not serious but it’s a mockery,” the attorney said, saying the whole case against Dileep was manufactured.

He added that director Balachandra Kumar has raised allegations as the trial in the case draws to a close. “The allegations made by the investigator were not there at the beginning, they were added at a later stage,” he said.

The criminal branch of the Kerala Police Department registered a new case against Malayalam film actor Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening investigators in connection with the assault case against the actress.

They were registered under Articles 116 of the IPC (complicity in an offense punishable by imprisonment), 118 (concealment of intention to commit an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment ), 120B (participation in a criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminality act performed by more than one person). Dileep is named as the first accused of the FIR. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep’s brother, and Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. Another accused has not yet been identified.

The case was recorded after audio clips of Dileep and other defendants surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened officials investigating the assault case against the actress.

At the same time, Balachandra Kumar, a film director also made a statement against Dileep on this matter. After that, DySP Baiju Paulose, the investigator in charge of the assault case against the actress, filed a complaint with the Criminal Branch against Dileep, following which the Crime Branch filed a complaint against Dileep and five more.

The FIR submitted to the court alleged that the actor said investigators Baiju Paulose, Sudarshan, Sandhya and Sojan would suffer. FIR also says that Dileep conspired to cut off the hand of Sudarshan, another investigating officer.

Dileep is also the eighth accused in the assault case against the actress for alleged conspiracy. The case concerns an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17. 2017. (ANI)