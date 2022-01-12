Entertainment
‘Absolutely no big deal but a mockery’: actor Dileep informs Kerala HC of new accusations | Dileep actress kidnapping case | Kerala Latest News
Kochi: The Kerala High Court postponed Tuesday until January 14 the hearing of a plea for bail of Malayalam actor Dileep in a case registered by the criminal branch of the Kerala police for allegedly threatening investigators in charge of the investigation into the 2017 assault case against the actress.
A single chamber of Judge Gopinath P instructed the public prosecutor to obtain instructions in the matter.
Dileep’s lawyer argued in court that while there was no likelihood of arrest in his opinion, the plea for bail before arrest had to be moved because it involves people of high standing. level.
“While the likelihood of an arrest is not there, this is a high-profile case. Absolutely not serious but it’s a mockery,” the attorney said, saying the whole case against Dileep was manufactured.
He added that director Balachandra Kumar has raised allegations as the trial in the case draws to a close. “The allegations made by the investigator were not there at the beginning, they were added at a later stage,” he said.
The criminal branch of the Kerala Police Department registered a new case against Malayalam film actor Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening investigators in connection with the assault case against the actress.
They were registered under Articles 116 of the IPC (complicity in an offense punishable by imprisonment), 118 (concealment of intention to commit an offense punishable by death or life imprisonment ), 120B (participation in a criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminality act performed by more than one person). Dileep is named as the first accused of the FIR. The second and third accused are Anoop, who is Dileep’s brother, and Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. Another accused has not yet been identified.
The case was recorded after audio clips of Dileep and other defendants surfaced in which Dileep and others allegedly threatened officials investigating the assault case against the actress.
At the same time, Balachandra Kumar, a film director also made a statement against Dileep on this matter. After that, DySP Baiju Paulose, the investigator in charge of the assault case against the actress, filed a complaint with the Criminal Branch against Dileep, following which the Crime Branch filed a complaint against Dileep and five more.
The FIR submitted to the court alleged that the actor said investigators Baiju Paulose, Sudarshan, Sandhya and Sojan would suffer. FIR also says that Dileep conspired to cut off the hand of Sudarshan, another investigating officer.
Dileep is also the eighth accused in the assault case against the actress for alleged conspiracy. The case concerns an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17. 2017. (ANI)
Sources
2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/kerala/-absolutely-not-serious-but-a-mockery-actor-dileep-tells-kerala-hc-on-new-charges-actor-abduction-case-1.6350858
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]