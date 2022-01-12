10 of the most expensive gifts Bollywood celebrities have given themselves





Do you know what makes gifts so special? The idea behind getting the gift and the emotions they bring with them. And that is why they cannot be defined by the price of the tag. No one ever said. Yes, obviously, the feeling is very important, but when you get something that is expensive, chaar chaand lag jaate hain. Because you get an expensive thing without spending your money. Call me materialist or whatever, but you all agree with me. And it’s not just me, but these celebrities also made a statement with their gifts Here are 9 Indian celebrities who have gone too far with their gift business because look how expensive they are! 1. Abhishek Bachchan to Aaradhya Bachchan: a BMW Mini Cooper The actor gave his daughter Aaradhya a BMW Mini Cooper worth 25 lakhs for her birthday. She was one year old. A. Although we have no idea what a one-year-old, who can barely walk, would do with a real car, Abhishek believed otherwise. Source: India TV 2. Shahrukh Khan at Ra.A crew: 5 BMW cars King Khan, being a literal king, offered 5 crew members of his film Ra.Aa BMW 7-series sedan, which included co-stars Arjun Rampal and Rajinikanth, and director Anubhav Sinha. Each car costs around 1 crore. While the film did not find gold, SRK’s gesture was purely gold. Literally. Source: International news 3. Raj Kundra in Shilpa Shetty: an apartment in Burj Khalifa Raj Kundra gave his wife actress Shilpa Shetty the most expensive birthday present ever: an apartment on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, worth 50 crore. Kundra must have thought that even though he couldn’t have his wife chaan-taarehe could surely offer her a place in the clouds. Yes, I am nerdy. Source: Indian express 4.Aamir Khan in Kiran Rao: A Vacation Home in Beverly Hills Aamir Khan gave his ex-wife Kiran Rao a 75 crore vacation home in Beverly Hills. Well, sure, having Hollywood stars as neighbors is truly a dream gift, but it comes at a PRICE. Source: India today 5.Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif: a red Ferrari Actor Katrina Kaifhad agreed to tour for the hit song Chikni Chamelifor the film by Karan Johar Agneepath,free. But things quickly escalated, as touched by the gesture, Karan converted the Free.99 to a2 crore, as he gifted the actress with a sparkling red Ferrari car. Source: India Forums 6. Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez: a handmade painting Selmonbhai, being the multi-talented bhai he is, is known to paint too. So, impressed with Jacqueline’s performance is Kickhe made a painting for her in two days and gave it to her, at a cost of 2.5 crore. And the painting made its way into Jacqueline’s living room. Talented bhai. Source: India time 7.Bahubali Makers to Prabhas: gym equipment While we were wondering ‘Kattappa ne Bahubali kyun maara‘actor Prabhas was working hard on his chiseled body for the film. The manufacturers gave him gym equipment worth 1.5 crore and installed it in his home. Source: IB Times India 8.Ajay Devgn to Abigail Eames: 2000 toys Ajay Devgnoffered his daughter to the screen in the filmShivay,Abigail Eames, 2000 dolls and soft toys. Since a scene was to be shot in Abigail’s bedrooms, Devgn called in 2000 toys to decorate the room, as his own daughter Nyasa was also her age. Source: Bollywood Hungama Source: India time 9.Aditya Chopra to Rani Mukherji: an Audi A8 W12 Before they got married and rumors circulated about them, Aditya Chopra gave Ranian an Audi A8 W12 worth 1.25 crore. And then everyone knew, what they knew and we knew but they didn’t know that we knew. Source: India time Gifts come at a price. Truly.

