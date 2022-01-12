‘Cheer’ expressed grief over the news of their teammate

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

What happens to a community when a loved one is accused of sexual misconduct?

That’s a question the cheerleading squad at Navarro College, Corsicana, TX doesn’t shy away from in the second season of “Cheer,” Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning documentary series.

The show, which begins its new season on Wednesday, focuses on the cheerleader teams of Navarro and their big rival, Trinity Valley Community College, as they prepare for the National Cheerleader Association Championship. girls 2020 and 2021, better known as the College Cheerleader Olympics. .

Like many other productions, the series has been suspended and the 2020 National Championship has been canceled, due to Covid-19 in March. As the show resumed filming in September, another life-altering event took place: Breakout star Jerry Harris was arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Jerry Harris discusses “Cheer” at Build Studio in New York City on January 29, 2020. Jim Spellman / Getty Images File

In December 2020, federal agents filed seven additional charges against Harris, including receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, using the Internet to persuade, incite and entice a minor, and travel from Texas to Florida for the purpose of securing child pornography. engaging in illicit sexual behavior. with a minor, according to an indictment.

No trial date has been set, but Harris has pleaded not guilty and denied all charges through a spokesperson.

We categorically dispute the allegations made against Jerry Harris, which allegedly occurred as a teenager, his spokesperson said in a statement in September 2020.

After his arrest, Harris admitted in a voluntary interview with law enforcement officials that he requested sexually explicit photos on Snapchat with up to 15 people he knew to be underage and had had sex. sex with a 15-year-old at a cheer event in 2019, according to the 2020 indictment. Harris’s age was not clear when these alleged exchanges took place.

Harris, whose lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News, is expected to appear in a status hearing on Wednesday, court documents show.

To say the Navarro cheerleading squad faced more than its fair share of challenges would be an understatement. And that’s a sentiment that rings especially true for the stars of “Cheer” and Navarro’s cheerleaders Gabriella “Gabi” Butler and Morgan Simianer.

Gabi Butler. Jim Spellman / Getty Images File

The cancellation of the 2020 national championship was “devastating,” said Butler, who competed that year and into 2021.

“We worked so hard, basically to be at the finish line and then it kind of got taken away from us,” she said.

For Simianer, it was especially difficult as the 2019-20 cheering season was his last.

“I didn’t agree emotionally. I cried so much and it was really hard for me to deal with it,” she said. “This is my heart and my soul, and I love Navarro.”

But despite all the trials and tribulations Butler and Simianer have endured over the past two years, Harris’s arrest was one of the most devastating, they said.

When everyone heard the news … it was devastating, it was heartbreaking and it was very, very sad. -Morgan Simianer, star of “Cheer”

Harris has cheered with both since the 2017-18 cheering season, Simianer said.

“We were all really tight-knit and the Jerry you saw in the first season was the Jerry we knew,” she said. He was the bubbly, fun personality who was always positive and pulled others out of their weak spots. “

But when everyone heard the news, especially our entire team at Navarro, it was devastating, it was heartbreaking and it was very, very sad. “

Simianer and Butler both said their thoughts are with everyone involved in the situation.

Finding out that a close friend or family member has been accused of sexual misconduct is almost like going through the stages of grieving over the loss of a loved one, experts said.

It is “normal” for people to feel conflicted when the image they knew of their loved one is incongruous with what they have been accused of in the past, said Kristen Houser, a nationally recognized expert on subject of sexual abuse with 30 years of experience.

“Disbelief or rejection is often the most common initial reaction, and then after dealing with it a bit more people quickly turn into an amateur investigator and try to find out what happened.”

Finding out about Harris’ arrest with the cameras recording didn’t necessarily help process the news, either, Butler said.

“It was kind of a moment that I just wanted to have alone, because it was a very, very, very devastating thing,” she said.

Laura Palumbo, director of communications for the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, added that the challenge is that when a loved one is accused of something unimaginable, it often goes against the reductive categories of “good” and “good”. ” bad people.

A loved one accused of sexual misconduct fails to understand the “complexity” and “totality” of who he is as a person, Palumbo said. “They have other characteristics in place, but that doesn’t mean they are incapable of being a caring individual or someone with a positive impact.”

The flip side, she added, is that the same characteristics associated with someone we love can also be attributes of someone who has allegedly committed sexual abuse.

Shortly after its debut in January 2020, Cheer went on to become a smash hit, catapulting the series’ main cast into national limelight. One of the most popular stars was Harris, who became widely recognized for his flamboyant and jovial personality.

In fact, his popularity was so immense that his online fan base became the Jerry Hive; he has appeared on morning and late night talk shows often; and he even served as the 2020 Oscars red carpet correspondent for The Ellen Degeneres Show.

But, as they often say, the bigger Harris was, the harder he fell.

Navarro Cheer said in a tweet in September 2020 that he was devastated by this shocking and unexpected news.

Our hearts are broken into a million pieces, the statement said. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and we pray hard for the victims and all concerned.

In Episode 5 of its new season, “Cheer” spends about an hour discussing the FBI investigation, including interviews with cast members like trainer Monica Aldama and the teenage twins who accused Harris. sexual abuse in September 2020.

Aldama, who serves as a mentor and mother figure to several members of the team, said she heard the news when she was in dress rehearsal for season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“It was like an out-of-body experience back then. I felt like I couldn’t breathe,” she says in the episode. “It was just a horrible situation, it was a really tough week because I wasn’t [with the team]. “

Aldama, who was not available for an interview for this article, also said in the episode that Harris recently wrote him a letter describing his hopes of one day becoming a motivational speaker.

In the episode, Netflix said Harris’s legal team declined to comment on the series.

Towards the end of the episode, there’s a taped interview with Harris, in which he says, “If I hadn’t clapped, I probably would have fallen to the dark side. I would probably be down the street somewhere right now. I would probably be mad at the world and hurt others because I would hurt myself. I wouldn’t be where I am today without joy. “

As I move forward, Aldama said, I continue to put one foot in front of the other. Every day. Don’t have a choice.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline by calling 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit the Lifeline Crisis Chat athotline.rainn.org/online.