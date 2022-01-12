Entertainment
Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool are the headliners
As he finally plans to return after a two-year hiatus, Bonnaroo will also return to doing what he once did best: bringing together several generations of music greats in Manchester, Tenn.
Rock and roll Hall of Fame member Stevie Nicks, chart-topping rapper J. Cole and progressive metal stalwarts Tool will headline the 2022 festival, which runs from 16 to June 19 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn.
They are closely followed by an eclectic cast of big names, from The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) to rapper / rocker Machine Gun Kelly, the reunited duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, hip-hop hitmakers Roddy Rich and 21 Savage. , electronics stars Flume and Illenium, and even jazz legend Herbie Hancock.
Nicks, who continues to draw large crowds as a solo artist in addition to her tours with Fleetwood Mac, will become Bonnaroo’s very first female headliner.
Other highlights include Ludacris, Billy Strings, Disclosure, Lord Huron, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chvrches, Porter Robinson, The War On Drugs and Bleachers whose frontman Jack Antonoff will also host this year’s “Superjam”, nicknamed “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.”
The fourth time, is it the charm?
If all goes according to plan, Bonnaroo 2022 will be the festival’s first return to Manchester since 2019. There have been three failed attempts to host the event in the past two years.
The 2020 festival was postponed from June to September due to the pandemic, then ultimately canceled. The 2021 festival was canceled just two days before its start not because of coronavirus concerns, but because of heavy rains which caused “flooding” conditions on the ground.
While most of the 2020 artists have moved into the 2021 lineup, Bonnaroo has started with a clean slate this year. Tool had already been booked in 2020, but not in 2021. They return for the first time since headlining the festival in 2007, the biggest gap of any returning headliners in Bonnaroo history.
Spanning generations
The 2022 lineup, in fact, is the first in five years to truly bring older artists back into the fold. Booking a “classic” performer was once a hallmark of Bonnaroo, whether it was Paul McCartney in 2013, Elton John in 2015, or U2 in 2017.
The lineup has been younger than ever in recent years, but this year’s event is changing course, with a mix of artists who made their way into the ’70s (Nicks, Hancock, Plant), the’ 90s ( Tool, The Chicks) and the 2010s (J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume).
As they’ve been doing for years now, Bonnaroo’s network of detectives and insiders fans had predicted in advance of many of this year’s performers, including J. Cole, Tool, and The Chicks, who made it to the top. rumored a few weeks ago. The inclusion of Nicks was less expected, although Fleetwood Mac has been the subject of a rumor in recent years.
One glaring omission from the 2022 poster: The Grand Ole Opry. The legendary country radio show debuted on Roo in 2018 and returned in 2019. It was also featured at canceled festivals in 2020 and 2021, but is not on the 2022 lineup. Instead , a new name dominates Bonnaroo’s first night: electronic dance music star Gryffin.
Tickets for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2022 will go on sale at noon CT this Thursday, January 13 at www.bonnaroo.com. Currently, only four-day passes are available, starting at $ 320.
Bonnaroo 2022 programming
THURSDAY JUNE 16
Griffin
Clozee
Side piece
Model
The stream and the bluff
Son of Kemet
gothic baby
Blu detiger
Indigo from Souza
Adam melchor
Weather station
Andy Frasco and the UN
Jessie murph
The dip
Nothi
Wreck
VNSSA
Weval
Kenny mason
Calder Allen
FRIDAY JUNE 17
J. Cole
The chicks
Illenium
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Disclosure
Lord Huron
War on drugs
King Gizzard & The Lizard Magician
goose
Bleachers
Isaiah Rashad
Channel 8
Always Woozy
Myers Whiskey
Curry Denzel
Japanese breakfast
Tove Lo
Daylight
Jean summit
Arlo Parks
Chris Lorenzo
It’s Verdes
Regrets
J. Worra
LP Giobbi
Briston Maroney
Leg of Erez
Ghosts
Ship revenge
West end
Maggie Rose
Claude
South Avenue
SATURDAY JUNE 18
Tool
Nozzle
21 Wild
Billy Cordes
$ uicideboy $
Porter Robinson
Marc Rebillet
Chvrches
LANY
Ludacris
Chris Lake
Tobe Nwigwe
Judah and the lion
Mount Joie
100 guys
Lower than ever
Nora in its purest form
Slowthai
Black tiger sex machine
Ashe
says the sky
Pigeons playing ping pong
Joy Oladokun
Lovers in the backseat
Benee
Habstrakt
Lucy
Femi Kuti and the positive force
teddy bear swimming
Moore kismet
Patrick droney
Cory henri
Lucille Croft
COM3T
SUNDAY JUNE 19
Stevie Nicks
Kelly machine gun
Roddy Ricch
Nathaniel Rateliff and the night sweats
Ground
Herbie Hancock
Puscifer
waltz
Tash Sultana
Piece of money
G Jones
Zach bryan
All these witches
Tinashé
Fletcher
Tierra Whack
Lettuce
Dombresky
Low
Protoje
trees
Sierra Ferrell
Ravenscoon
Wild rivers
To return to
A hundred drums
SuperJam: Jack Antonoffs 1984
