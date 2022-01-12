Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool are the headliners





As he finally plans to return after a two-year hiatus, Bonnaroo will also return to doing what he once did best: bringing together several generations of music greats in Manchester, Tenn. Rock and roll Hall of Fame member Stevie Nicks, chart-topping rapper J. Cole and progressive metal stalwarts Tool will headline the 2022 festival, which runs from 16 to June 19 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn. They are closely followed by an eclectic cast of big names, from The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) to rapper / rocker Machine Gun Kelly, the reunited duo of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, hip-hop hitmakers Roddy Rich and 21 Savage. , electronics stars Flume and Illenium, and even jazz legend Herbie Hancock. Nicks, who continues to draw large crowds as a solo artist in addition to her tours with Fleetwood Mac, will become Bonnaroo’s very first female headliner. Other highlights include Ludacris, Billy Strings, Disclosure, Lord Huron, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chvrches, Porter Robinson, The War On Drugs and Bleachers whose frontman Jack Antonoff will also host this year’s “Superjam”, nicknamed “Jack Antonoff’s 1984.” The fourth time, is it the charm? If all goes according to plan, Bonnaroo 2022 will be the festival’s first return to Manchester since 2019. There have been three failed attempts to host the event in the past two years. The 2020 festival was postponed from June to September due to the pandemic, then ultimately canceled. The 2021 festival was canceled just two days before its start not because of coronavirus concerns, but because of heavy rains which caused “flooding” conditions on the ground. While most of the 2020 artists have moved into the 2021 lineup, Bonnaroo has started with a clean slate this year. Tool had already been booked in 2020, but not in 2021. They return for the first time since headlining the festival in 2007, the biggest gap of any returning headliners in Bonnaroo history. Spanning generations The 2022 lineup, in fact, is the first in five years to truly bring older artists back into the fold. Booking a “classic” performer was once a hallmark of Bonnaroo, whether it was Paul McCartney in 2013, Elton John in 2015, or U2 in 2017. The lineup has been younger than ever in recent years, but this year’s event is changing course, with a mix of artists who made their way into the ’70s (Nicks, Hancock, Plant), the’ 90s ( Tool, The Chicks) and the 2010s (J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume). As they’ve been doing for years now, Bonnaroo’s network of detectives and insiders fans had predicted in advance of many of this year’s performers, including J. Cole, Tool, and The Chicks, who made it to the top. rumored a few weeks ago. The inclusion of Nicks was less expected, although Fleetwood Mac has been the subject of a rumor in recent years. One glaring omission from the 2022 poster: The Grand Ole Opry. The legendary country radio show debuted on Roo in 2018 and returned in 2019. It was also featured at canceled festivals in 2020 and 2021, but is not on the 2022 lineup. Instead , a new name dominates Bonnaroo’s first night: electronic dance music star Gryffin. Tickets for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2022 will go on sale at noon CT this Thursday, January 13 at www.bonnaroo.com. Currently, only four-day passes are available, starting at $ 320. Bonnaroo 2022 programming THURSDAY JUNE 16 Griffin Clozee Side piece Model The stream and the bluff Son of Kemet gothic baby Blu detiger Indigo from Souza Adam melchor Weather station Andy Frasco and the UN Jessie murph The dip Nothi Wreck VNSSA Weval Kenny mason Calder Allen FRIDAY JUNE 17 J. Cole The chicks Illenium Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Disclosure Lord Huron War on drugs King Gizzard & The Lizard Magician goose Bleachers Isaiah Rashad Channel 8 Always Woozy Myers Whiskey Curry Denzel Japanese breakfast Tove Lo Daylight Jean summit Arlo Parks Chris Lorenzo It’s Verdes Regrets J. Worra LP Giobbi Briston Maroney Leg of Erez Ghosts Ship revenge West end Maggie Rose Claude South Avenue SATURDAY JUNE 18 Tool Nozzle 21 Wild Billy Cordes $ uicideboy $ Porter Robinson Marc Rebillet Chvrches LANY Ludacris Chris Lake Tobe Nwigwe Judah and the lion Mount Joie 100 guys Lower than ever Nora in its purest form Slowthai Black tiger sex machine Ashe says the sky Pigeons playing ping pong Joy Oladokun Lovers in the backseat Benee Habstrakt Lucy Femi Kuti and the positive force teddy bear swimming Moore kismet Patrick droney Cory henri Lucille Croft COM3T SUNDAY JUNE 19 Stevie Nicks Kelly machine gun Roddy Ricch Nathaniel Rateliff and the night sweats Ground Herbie Hancock Puscifer waltz Tash Sultana Piece of money G Jones Zach bryan All these witches Tinashé Fletcher Tierra Whack Lettuce Dombresky Low Protoje trees Sierra Ferrell Ravenscoon Wild rivers To return to A hundred drums SuperJam: Jack Antonoffs 1984

