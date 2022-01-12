Beautiful! Bollywood rapper Badshah receives proposal for show

MUMBAI: India’s Got Talent is an Indian reality TV series that airs on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition before three judges and a studio audience.

Until the semi-finals and finals, the judges decide whether or not a competitor is progressing in the competition. During the semi-finals and finals, viewers vote on which candidates will qualify.

India’s Got Talent Season 9 is hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the show’s judges are actresses Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, and lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir.

This year too the competitors have been fantastic. The talent not only shocked the judges but also the audience.

The show is set to premiere on January 15, 2022, and the promo looks really interesting.

In the show’s new promo, we can see how one contestant did something special for rapper Badshah.

In the video, a contestant is seen dancing to Shilpa Shetty’s famous song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, and as the contestant dances, she comes and falls on the judges’ table and says the three magic words to Badshah, I am. like, which shocks the rapper. and he doesn’t know how to react.

The promo is fun and will leave you in the dark.

Looks like this year, with some talented contestants, there are some funny people who also auditioned.

